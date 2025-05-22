DSS witness BBB testified that the agency was not involved in Nnamdi Kanu’s 2021 arrest in Kenya, confirming DSS operates only within Nigeria under NSA supervision

BBB revealed Kanu admitted to being ‘kidnapped’ from Kenya but insisted DSS has no jurisdiction abroad

Court proceedings faced disruption due to defence requests and social media misrepresentations

A witness for the Department of State Services (DSS), identified only as BBB for security reasons, testified before a federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 21, that the DSS was not involved in the 2021 arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Kenya.

BBB told the court during cross-examination by defence counsel Paul Erokoro that the DSS operates only within Nigeria and does not engage in foreign operations.

“DSS did not kidnap Kanu in Kenya. We are confined to Nigeria. We did not arrest Kanu in Kenya,” the witness stated firmly.

DSS operates independently from AGF, under NSA supervision

When questioned about whether politicians or ministers could influence the DSS, BBB clarified that the agency operates under the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and is not supervised by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

He further explained the intelligence-gathering methods of the DSS, noting they rely on multiple sources including human intelligence and social media, with operatives trained to access necessary information effectively.

Kanu’s admissions and impact of broadcasts

BBB revealed that Kanu himself admitted to being ‘kidnapped’ from Kenya and brought to Nigeria in 2021, but insisted that the DSS has no jurisdiction to make arrests outside Nigeria.

The witness also confirmed that Kanu owned Radio Biafra and claimed the broadcasts incited violence, including during the 2020 EndSARS protests.

“Kanu expressed his readiness to achieve Biafra by all means, including war,” BBB said.

The witness linked the inciting statements to the burning of a police station in Ebonyi state, a Lagos high court, and the cargo shed of Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.

Court proceedings interrupted by defence requests

During cross-examination, defence counsel Erokoro requested an adjournment to tender a video clip as evidence. The court granted the request.

As reported by The Cable, certified true copies of judgments from three fundamental rights enforcement suits brought by Kanu were admitted as evidence.

Concerns raised over social media conduct in court

Earlier, lead defence lawyer Kanu Agabi and prosecution counsel Adegboyega Awomolo expressed concern about a defence team member’s social media posts misrepresenting court proceedings.

Awomolo stated that he wrote a letter of protest to the court about the misinformation shared by Aloy Ejimakor, a member of Kanu’s legal team, and warned that streaming sensitive proceedings online undermines the case’s seriousness, Vanguard reported.

Presiding Judge James Omotosho called for professionalism and warned Ejimakor to desist from behaviour that could lead to disbarment.

The judge highlighted that the accelerated hearing was to ensure a timely resolution, especially given Kanu’s prolonged custody.

DSS denies keeping Nnamdu Kanu in solitary confinement

the Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims that it kept Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in solitary confinement.

Kanu, who is facing seven counts of terrorism and treasonable felony, has been in DSS custody since 2021. At the resumed hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, a DSS witness, identified only as PW-BBB, testified under cross-examination by Kanu’s legal team led by former Attorney-General Kanu Agabi, SAN.

The operative insisted that “solitary confinement is not a practice of the DSS,” directly refuting allegations raised by Kanu’s lawyers.

