A northern civil society grouphas called for Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru's resignation following deadly insurgent attacks on military bases

The group accused Badaru of focusing on political ambitions rather than security leadership, citing failure to equip troops and manage defence funds

NPSD urged President Tinubu to appoint a more competent minister to address the worsening insecurity in the North-East

The Northern Patriots for Security and Development (NPSD) has demanded the resignation of Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, following a series of deadly attacks on military bases in Borno State by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents.

Within just 24 hours, military formations in Marte, Dikwa, Rann, and Gajiram came under coordinated assault, leading to the death of several soldiers and the destruction of critical military equipment.

The NPSD described the situation as a clear indication of leadership failure within the Defence Ministry.

Group calls for minister's resignation

Alhaji Mansur Ibrahim Dantani, President of the NPSD, in a statement issued Tuesday in Kano, criticised the minister for what he described as a lack of strategic vision and an alarming shift in focus from national security to personal political ambitions.

“The recent attacks… show a glaring failure in leadership at the highest levels of our defence architecture,” Dantani said.

He accused Badaru of prioritising his 2027 presidential ambitions over his current mandate, saying:

“It is disheartening to note that while our troops are making the ultimate sacrifice, the Minister of Defence appears to be more engrossed in political maneuverings aimed at advancing his presidential aspirations.”

Ministry's fund management questioned

The group also raised concerns over resource allocation and military preparedness, arguing that the Ministry of Defence has not ensured the effective deployment of funds meant for operations.

“Our investigations reveal that the Ministry of Defence has failed to ensure the timely release and proper utilization of funds earmarked for military operations,” Dantani added.

According to NPSD, the result of such administrative lapses is a poorly equipped military that remains vulnerable in the face of resurgent insurgency threats in the North-East.

The group has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate and decisive action by removing Badaru and appointing a more competent figure with a clear focus on restoring national security.

“The security of our nation cannot be compromised by personal political ambitions,” the statement read.

Public pressure has continued to mount as Nigerians grapple with the resurgence of extremist violence in the region.

Many believe that beyond tactical battlefield responses, top-level accountability is essential to reversing the current security decline.

With the Defence Ministry under scrutiny and calls for reform growing louder, the presidency is expected to respond to the latest concerns over national security management.

Tinubu urged to probe Defence Minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a leading civil rights organization, the Civil Rights and Anti-Corruption Network (CRACON), had urged President Bola Tinubu to launch a special investigation into allegations of misconduct by Defence Minister Muhammed Abubakar Badaru.

The group has accused the minister of abusing his office and maintaining active business interests that conflict with his public role, potentially violating federal laws.

