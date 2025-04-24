A deadly attack in Ilesa Baruba, Kwara State, left eight people dead, contradicting police claims that six died and one suspect was arrested

Eyewitnesses and local residents dispute the timeline, location, and the supposed arrest, suggesting a mix-up or misrepresentation by authorities

Community members demand transparency as conflicting accounts erode trust in the official narrative and security response

A wave of confusion has gripped Ilesa Baruba and its neighboring communities in Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara following a deadly attack that claimed eight lives, as residents openly contradict the State Police Command’s claim of an arrest linked to the violence.

In a statement issued on April 22, 2025, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said:

“Our investigation culminated in the arrest of an informant, who admitted to collaborating with a group of bandits. This individual has proven to be a valuable asset in advancing the investigation.”

The police added that:

“Suspected armed men, numbering ten, stormed the Ilesha Baruba Motor Park and opened fire indiscriminately... Six persons lost their lives, while two others sustained serious gunshot injuries.”

Residents negate Police account of event

However, community members privy to the incident informed Legit.ng that the police's claims about the matter are inaccurate and seem self-contradictory.

Eyewitness Danmusa Faruk challenged the official narrative, saying the incident actually occurred on the night of Monday, April 22, not Sunday as claimed.

“Although there is a mix-up on the written information, it is said 21st of Sunday and yesterday was Monday, right? Ilesa and Kamanji are two different places. Kamanji is in Kaiama Local Government while Ilesa Baruba is in Baruten. They are just mixing information. Eight people were shot, and all eight are now dead,” he said.

Faruk explained further that seven victims were buried in Ilesa Baruba on Tuesday morning, while the eighth, a 13-year-old apprentice from the Republic of Benin, was taken across the border for burial.

“So, seven people were buried when we did a mass burial this morning(Tuesday morning). The eighth victim, the boy learning bricklaying, was returned to his parents in the Republic of Benin.”

Community outrightly rejects police statement

Another local resident, who insisted he is well-informed about community happenings, also dismissed the police’s arrest claim.

The resident reported that some personnel from the Nigerian Army visited the incident site on Tuesday to assess the aftermath of the violence.

“I am not aware of the arrest of any suspect, and I am very conversant with information and vigilant,” he said.

He continued:

“Even the soldier that came from Shaki, we accompanied him to the police station. We just came back, and there is no such arrest. Maybe it happened somewhere else entirely but not in Ilesa Baruba.”

This stark contradiction has left many residents skeptical of the police’s communication strategy.

The police further stated:

“Full security architecture has been activated, including tactical teams, intensified surveillance, and intelligence-led operations aimed at restoring peace and order.”

Still, residents say they have yet to feel the impact of this security response on the ground.

“We need more than just press statements,” said another resident from Okuta town, Ismail.

Ismail added:

“The attack happened, people died, and the community is still grieving. If there's been an arrest, we deserve to know who, where, and how.”

The second incident mentioned by the police, the killing of a vigilante during a gun battle with suspected bandits in Kemanji, also occurred in a different local government.

This further fueled suspicions that security officials may be bundling separate attacks into a single narrative to mislead the people.

Gunmen in military uniform invade Kwara community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on Monday night in Ilesha Baruba, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, as suspected terrorists dressed in military camouflage stormed the community, killing six people in a brazen attack that has sent shockwaves across the area.

Legit.ng gathered from multiple community sources that the attack occurred around 9:00 pm at the main garage of the town, near the residence of a prominent elder, Alhaji Jubril.

