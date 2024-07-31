The British embassy has shared a new update on visa applications for Nigerians, advising early submission to avoid delays

The embassy said visit visas currently take about three weeks to process, while student visas can take between 3 to 5 weeks

Intending travellers to the UK, have been advised to use only official channels and authorised agents to avoid falling victim to fraud

Gill Lever, the Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, has issued an important update for Nigerians planning to travel to the United Kingdom.

In a video message shared on X on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Lever emphasised the need for early applications.

According to her, the processing times are expected to lengthen, with many students preparing to start their academic year and planning holiday trips to the UK.

She said:

"My message today is for everyone planning to travel to the UK. As we enter the holiday season and peak period.

"We are encouraging everyone making plans for the UK for holiday or study to apply early for their visas to avoid delays.

"Currently, visit visas are taking about three weeks to process. From submitting an application to receiving a response from the UK visa team. Student visa can take between 3 to 5 weeks due to high demand."

Visa fraud scam

The commissioner has also taken the opportunity to warn against visa scams.

"For urgent travel. Please do use priority or super priority services but beware of fraudsters claiming guaranteed visa. But beware of frausters claiming guaranteed UK visas.

"Decision on applications are based on variety of criteria. Abeg shine your eyes well No fall for scam and make sure you complete your application personally on and with all the required documents as listed on the gov.uk website where you can find visa cost and further advise.

"Please take extra care to submit the light right documents according to the online guidiances."

