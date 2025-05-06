The UK Home Office tightened visa restrictions for Nigerians, Pakistanis, and Sri Lankans, citing concerns over potential asylum claims

Government officials collaborated with the National Crime Agency (NCA) to develop predictive models aimed at identifying applicants likely to overstay

Migration experts questioned the accuracy of these models, warning that profiling applicants could lead to unpredictable or discriminatory outcomes

The UK Home Office implemented restrictions on work and study visa applicants from Nigeria, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka due to concerns over potential asylum claims.

Whitehall officials flagged individuals from these countries as the most likely to overstay their visas and seek asylum.

Collaboration with the national crime agency

The government worked alongside the National Crime Agency (NCA) to develop predictive models aimed at profiling applicants who were likely to make asylum claims.

Migration experts suggested that the success of this initiative depended on the accuracy and reliability of the intelligence supporting these models.

Nearly 10,000 asylum seekers who originally entered the UK on study or work visas resided in taxpayer-funded accommodation, such as hotels, at various points last year.

Data disclosed by the Home Office in March revealed that Nigerian, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan nationals accounted for the majority of these cases.

Efforts to reduce student visa holders seeking asylum

The UK government planned measures to curb the number of student visa holders who applied for asylum. Officials were instructed to assess the bank statements submitted by visa holders when determining eligibility for asylum accommodation.

The strategy aimed to track financial patterns that could indicate potential misuse of student visas.

Development of intelligence-based screening models

The Home Office attempted to build intelligence-driven screening models to help caseworkers identify individuals likely to exploit work and study visas as a loophole for asylum claims. Pakistani, Nigerian, and Sri Lankan visa holders were identified as high-risk applicants under this scheme.

Challenges in predictive accuracy

Migration expert Madeleine Sumption, Director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of such predictive models.

She noted that determining who was likely to seek asylum after arrival required robust data, and patterns might not always be clear. According to Sumption, the impact of this policy could vary significantly based on how accurately individuals were profiled.

Legal considerations and potential discrimination claims

Concerns arose over whether the policy could face legal challenges on grounds of discrimination.

While Sumption acknowledged the UK government’s discretion over work and study visa approvals, she stated that there could be limited legal avenues for challenging such decisions.

