The lawyer representing VeryDarkMan has raised concerns about the broader implications of his client's arrest, citing potential repercussions for public dissent

He suggests that recent actions by the administration may discourage activists, artists, and celebrities from openly challenging government policies

This development has sparked discussions about governance, civil liberties, and the future of free expression in Nigeria

Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing online personality VeryDarkMan has voiced concerns regarding the trajectory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the wake of his client’s recent arrest.

Speaking on the matter, the lawyer highlighted what he perceived as a growing pattern of actions against activists, artists, and celebrities, raising concerns about restrictions on freedom of expression and dissent.

Lawyer of VeryDarkMan Shares What He Observed About Tinubu After Online Personality’s Arrest. Photo credit: OfficialABAT/X

Source: Twitter

According to his statement, he suggested that such actions might discourage individuals from challenging government policies in the future.

In his words:

“Tinubu is coming for everyone one by one, activists, artists, celebrities, etc but clowns who love praising politicians every 4yrs still think it all games and jokes. By the time he is done, nobody will have the guts to challenge him or his government. He might even attempt a 3rd term.”

The comments have sparked discussions among political analysts and social commentators, with varying perspectives emerging on the government’s approach to activism and public criticism.

While some argue that the administration is taking steps to maintain order and accountability, others fear that the trend could lead to suppression of opposing voices.

At the time of reporting, the government has not issued an official statement in response to these concerns.

The situation remains a topic of debate across media platforms, with discussions continuing on the broader implications for democratic engagement and civic participation in Nigeria.

VeryDarkMan’s arrest

Online personality VeryDarkMan was recently arrested, sparking widespread discussions about freedom of speech and government accountability.

Some activists have expressed concerns about the implications of the arrest, suggesting that it reflects a broader pattern of actions against activists, artists, and celebrities.

The incident has also fueled debates among political analysts and social commentators, with varying perspectives on whether it signals an effort to suppress dissent or uphold order.

While some believe it could discourage public criticism of government policies, others argue that due process must be followed in legal matters.

At the time of reporting, official statements from the authorities regarding the reasons for the arrest and potential legal proceedings remain limited.

The situation continues to attract significant attention across social media and mainstream news platforms.

See the X post below:

Lawyers mention who issued arrest warrant for VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng earlier reported that officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented an arrest warrant against Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The warrant was allegedly issued by Her Worship, Njideka Iloanya-Duru (Mrs.), Chief Magistrate II, Wuse Zone 2, on charges of cyberstalking.

Despite repeated requests from legal representatives, EFCC officers declined to reveal the specific allegations against Mr. Avuara, VeryDarkMan’s associate. However, they displayed the arrest warrant for Mr. Otse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng