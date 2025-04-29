UFC star Francis Ngannou was allegedly involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in Cameroon that killed a 17-year-old girl

Ngannou rushed the victim to the hospital and paid for her treatment, but she sadly died from her injuries

Authorities in Cameroon are investigating the incident, as conflicting reports continue to emerge

Former UFC heavyweight champion and boxing star, Francis Ngannou, has reportedly been involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Cameroon that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

The tragic incident occurred in the Omnisports district of Yaounde over the Easter weekend.

Francis Ngannou during his weigh-in before his boxing bout against Anthony Joshua. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Details remain unclear, but initial accounts suggest that Ngannou either collided with the victim while riding a motorcycle or was in a vehicle that struck her.

The victim, identified as Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, is said to have suffered serious injuries to her arm and leg, Daily Mail reports.

Ngannou rushed the victim to the hospital and paid for her treatment, but she unfortunately died from her injuries.

The tragic development has reportedly left Ngannou “devastated,” according to sources close to the situation in Cameroon.

Authorities commence investigation into the accident

There are conflicting versions of how the accident happened, as some accounts state that Ngannou was riding the motorbike involved in the collision, while others claim he was in a vehicle, while the girl was either riding a bike or walking.

Francis Ngannou in a conversation with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana on his visit to Old Trafford. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Photos previously shared by Ngannou on social media show him riding an off-road motorcycle in Cameroon, but it is unclear if the same vehicle was involved in the crash.

At this time, Ngannou has not made any official public statement regarding the incident.

According to Fanatik, Cameroonian authorities are expected to investigate the accident to determine its circumstances and whether any legal consequences may follow.

A series of personal tragedies for Ngannou

This heartbreaking news marks another blow for the Cameroonian-born fighter, who has endured a series of personal losses.

According to the Express, just a year ago, Ngannou announced the sudden passing of his 15-month-old son, Kobe.

Professionally, he has faced ups and downs in his transition from UFC to boxing, including defeats to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

His most recent MMA bout was a victorious return, where he knocked out Renan Ferreira to claim the PFL heavyweight title in October 2024.

However, the current situation has cast a heavy shadow over his career and public life. It is unclear if he will be facing legal charges for the accident, which will further prolong his return to the octagon or the boxing ring.

Ngannou’s rough journey to stardom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ngannou is one of the most feared fighters in the world, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight titleholder didn't have the easiest road to get where he is.

Nicknamed The Predator, Ngannou was born in Batié, Cameroon, and grew up in poverty with no formal education.

Ngannou's father was a known street fighter in the area and also abused his wife and kids. His parents split when he was six, and he was sent to live with his aunt. He returned to live with his mother later on.

