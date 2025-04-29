A UK-based aviation group, the Independent Aviation Monitoring Stakeholders (IAMS), has praised President Bola Tinubu and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo for restoring international confidence in the aviation sector

The group highlighted achievements such as resolving over $800 million in trapped airline funds, improving compliance with international treaties

IAMS said these efforts have repositioned Nigeria as a credible player in global aviation and called for continued support to sustain the progress

A United Kingdom-based aviation advocacy group has credited President Bola Tinubu and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo with restoring international confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector through a series of reforms and diplomatic engagements.

In a statement released on Monday, the Independent Aviation Monitoring Stakeholders (IAMS) described recent improvements as a “remarkable restoration” of Nigeria’s standing in the global aviation community.

Reforms win global recognition

Dr. Grace Jackson, coordinator of IAMS, said the administration’s decisions, including halting the controversial Nigeria Air project and resolving issues related to trapped foreign airline funds, have signaled a renewed commitment to transparency and sustainable aviation growth.

“Today, Nigeria’s aviation sector stands on firmer ground internationally, thanks to the strategic reforms and bold engagements championed by President Tinubu and Festus Keyamo,” the group said.

High-level diplomacy credited with progress

The statement highlighted Keyamo’s diplomatic efforts and international outreach to stakeholders in Europe, the Middle East, and North America as central to Nigeria’s improved aviation image.

“Keyamo has travelled extensively, meeting with airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, and aviation regulators,” IAMS noted. “Through these engagements, he showcased Nigeria’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and mutual respect in air travel partnerships.”

Trapped airline funds largely cleared

The group cited the resolution of more than $800 million in trapped airline revenues—a longstanding concern for foreign carriers—as one of the administration’s most significant accomplishments.

“For years, airlines threatened to withdraw or reduce operations due to trapped funds. That nightmare is now over,” IAMS said. “Keyamo’s negotiations with IATA and major airlines have cleared most of the backlog, with assurances to prevent future recurrences.”

Compliance with Cape Town Convention improves

IAMS also noted Nigeria’s improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention on international interests in mobile equipment. The compliance index has reportedly risen from 49.5% to 75.5%, a development the group says has improved investor confidence and reduced aircraft insurance premiums.

“This leap in aviation business attractiveness did not happen by chance. It is the result of deliberate leadership,” the group said.

Strategic partnership with Boeing welcomed

IAMS further commended a 2024 partnership between Nigeria and U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, describing it as a “visionary move” with long-term benefits.

“The agreement goes beyond aircraft purchases. It includes technology transfer, workforce training, and investment in local aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities,” Jackson said, adding that the deal could save Nigeria millions of dollars annually.

Personal diplomacy seen as a strength

The group praised Keyamo’s diplomatic style, which it said has helped build personal credibility with global aviation leaders.

“His approachable, hands-on engagement abroad has been noted in industry circles. These seemingly minor gestures build trust and open doors,” IAMS stated.

Future outlook optimistic

IAMS expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria’s aviation industry if current momentum is maintained.

“For the first time in a long while, Nigeria’s aviation future looks truly promising,” the group said. “We commend President Tinubu for backing capable leaders like Keyamo and urge Nigerians to support this aviation renaissance.”

The Independent Aviation Monitoring Stakeholders describes itself as a coalition of aviation professionals, investors, and analysts focused on promoting sectoral growth and best practices.

