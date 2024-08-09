Tragedy as Truck Collides With Minibus in Lagos, Kills Driver
- A driver has lost his life in a road traffic accident involving a truck and minibus around the Mangoro area of Lagos state
- The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the truck collided with the minibus from behind
- The LASEMA permanent secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, was the truck driver was injured and has been taken to the hospital
Lagos state - An articulated truck collided with a minibus from behind while smashing it into the fence of a nearby shopping complex around the Mangoro area of Lagos state.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the tragic incident led to the death of a driver on Friday, August 9.
The LASEMA permanent secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement, Vanguard reports.
Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency got to the scene of the accident at 8.48 a.m. to find the truck with the registration number MEK 945 XA and a minibus with the number AGL 287 YJ, involved in an accident.
He said investigations revealed that the truck driver’s recklessness and over-speeding were the cause of the accident.
“The driver of the minibus, an adult male, lost his life to the incident. His corpse was bagged by the LASEMA Response Team and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.
“The second victim of the accident, an adult male, was the injured driver of the articulated truck, who was taken to an undisclosed hospital before arrival of the agency’s response team.
“The accident truck has been successfully recovered from the fence and towed to Dopemu Police Station.
