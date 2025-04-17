Dr Abel Damina responded to Pastor Ibiyeomie’s claim that Jesus didn’t visit poor people with a humorous song, “Kasongo Yeye,” gaining attention on social media

Dr Abel Damina, founder of the Abel Damina Ministries, has hit back at Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries, after the latter made controversial remarks about Jesus and poor people.

Ibiyeomie claimed during a fellowship session at his church that Jesus never visited any poor person, and by extension, “hated” poverty and the poor.

“Jesus never visited any poor person in the house. That means he has poverty. Tell me one poor person Jesus visited. Jesus hates poverty and he hates poor people,” Ibiyeomie stated.

Ibiyeomie’s controversial remarks draw fire

This assertion has sparked outrage and criticism from various quarters, particularly among Christian leaders and Nigerians who see it as an affront to the teachings of the Bible.

The statement from Pastor Ibiyeomie has attracted significant backlash, with critics accusing him of misinterpreting the essence of Jesus' life and ministry.

Damina responds with 'Kasongo Yeye' song

Damina, a prominent Nigerian pastor and Bible teacher, responded sharply to Ibiyeomie’s claims, calling them “ignorant” and “blasphemous.”

Damina took to his platform to address the controversy, referencing the biblical teachings about Jesus' relationship with the poor.

“When I first heard it i sang Kasongo yeye... Kasongo yeye. These prosperity mongers, these money lovers, when will you stop insulting the sensibilities of Scripture?

“We say, come let us teach you Bible. You say we are talking too much, and ignorantly," Damina said.

"How can Jesus hate poor people?” he continued, emphasising that the Bible clearly shows Jesus’ love and identification with the poor.

Damina also quoted 2 Corinthians 8:9 to affirm the message that Jesus, though rich, became poor for the sake of mankind.

“We know the grace of our Lord Jesus, how that he was rich, yet for your sakes, he became poor. He became poor that you, through his poverty, might be rich,” Damina cited, refuting Ibiyeomie’s claim that Jesus hated poor people.

In a more sarcastic and direct response, Damina reacted with his own personal commentary, stating,

“Jesus identified with the poor even in his birth. He was born in a manger, in a family of poor parents, Joseph the carpenter and Mary. If Jesus hates poor people, why didn’t he come through the House of Bill Gates or Elon Musk?” he said, mocking the notion that Jesus could disdain poverty.

Theological dispute and public outcry

The disagreement between the two pastors has sparked an intense debate in Nigeria, with many Nigerians expressing dismay at Ibiyeomie’s comments.

The controversy revolves around interpretations of Jesus' actions and his relationship with the poor, particularly as prosperity gospel preachers often emphasise material wealth over spiritual teachings.

Critics of Ibiyeomie’s statement argue that the true message of Christ is about compassion, humility, and identification with the downtrodden, not wealth and prosperity.

Damina’s clarifications and rebuttals have added fuel to the fire, with his supporters rallying behind him in rejecting the “prosperity gospel” and calling for a return to the true gospel of love, compassion, and service to others.

