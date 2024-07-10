The senior pastor of Abel Damina Ministries International said people don’t have to be Christian to make heaven

Damina said God is not a Christian and that people have been going to heaven before the emergence of Christianity

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Pastor Damina's controversial claims about God not being a Christian

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Senior Pastor of Power City International headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Abel Damina, said God is not a Christian and people don’t have to be a Christian to make heaven.

Damina said people went to heaven before the emergence of Christianity.

As reported by The Punch, the controversial pastor made this known during one of his sermons on Monday, July 8.

He urged his members to adjust their beliefs that only Christians will make heaven.

“Many of you think God is a Christian. God is not a Christian. Many of you think if you are not a Christian, you won’t go to heaven, lie. People went to heaven before Christianity started. Christianity started in Antioch in the Book of Acts. That should humble you a bit, and you should start adjusting your theology.”

He added that:

“But before then, many people went to heaven, including the thief on the cross. So, you don’t have to be a Christian to make heaven.”

Nigerians react to claims God is not Christian

@uchedible

If you through philosophy have figured out there is a God who created the universe, then you've actually ruled out most religions.

@dymegyjoe

Of course. God cannot be a follower of Christ. He is the Father of Christ whom people called Christians follow.

@EnoImoi

In a general sense God is too big to be reduced to a Christian. However, those that belong to Christ are earthly identify as Christians that’s all. There is nothing known as Christian in heaven.

@marcus_agboola

How can Good be a Christian? Is God a human that needs to be saved. Meaningless and blasphemous statement

Damina accuses Deeper Life Church of double standard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions trailed the double standard allegation against the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) in a trending video.

Pastor Damina in the trending video raised the allegation while telling the story of the church's headquarters in America.

According to Pastor Damina, the general overseer of DCLM travelled to America with church leaders from Nigeria and on getting there, their women were putting on trousers, which was a taboo in Nigeria.

