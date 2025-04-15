Saudi Arabia warns Umrah pilgrims that overstaying visas after April 29 will result in fines, imprisonment, or deportation as part of preparations for Hajj season

Authorities emphasise that violating visa rules compromises security and crowd management efforts, with AI-driven systems playing a key role in pilgrim safety

First-time offenders face fines of SAR 15,000 and deportation, while repeat violators may incur heavier fines, imprisonment, and the seizure of assets

Saudi Arabia has issued a stern warning to Umrah pilgrims, stating that anyone who overstays their visa beyond the set deadline of April 29 will face deportation or imprisonment.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that the final date for all Umrah pilgrims to depart the Kingdom is April 29, after which violations will be treated as a legal offence, with severe penalties, including hefty fines, jail time, and deportation.

Umrah pilgrims will be facing jail time if they overstay as Saudi Arabia announces visa deadline. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

This decision is part of broader preparations for the upcoming Hajj season, amidst growing concerns about some visitors attempting to overstay their pilgrimage visas, Gulf News reported.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdullah Al Bassami, Director of Public Security, said:

“Security is a red line. The systems in place are designed to protect the safety and dignity of the guests of God and to ensure the efficiency of crowd management plans in collaboration with security, military, and service agencies."

Ensuring Security and Logistical Integrity

Saudi authorities have been emphasising the need to uphold the integrity of pilgrimage regulations.

Overstaying or attempting to bypass visa rules can compromise both the Kingdom's logistical operations and security efforts.

With millions of pilgrims arriving annually, the Kingdom relies on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to manage the flow of people at holy sites, particularly at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

AI-powered crowd management systems monitor the movement of pilgrims in real-time, directing movement and preventing overcrowding. These technologies ensure that the pilgrimage experience remains safe and orderly.

“Every effort is centred on the human being—the pilgrim. When individuals violate the rules, they threaten the precision and safety of a deeply interconnected system,” explained Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Adel Zamzami, a security expert.

The violation of residency laws or exceeding national quotas can disrupt this delicate system, Saudi officials warned, Punch reported.

Severe Penalties for Violators

Saudi Arabia to jail Umrah violators while urging pilgrims must leave before set visa deadline. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Facebook

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has already initiated field campaigns across the Kingdom to apprehend violators.

Between March 27 and April 2, more than 18,400 individuals were detained for breaching residency, labour, and border laws. Of these, over 12,995 were caught violating residency laws, and more than 3,500 were arrested for attempting to cross borders illegally.

Legal advisor Ahmad Al Maliki while outlining the penalties for violators. said:

"First-time offenders who overstay will face a fine of SAR 15,000 (approximately $4,000) and immediate deportation.

"A second offence could result in a SAR 25,000 fine, three months of imprisonment, and deportation."

