Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Amotekun have taken action following investors' outrage after CBEX crashed

The Police and Amotekun operatives took over the CBEX office at Oke-Ado in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

Patrol vehicles belonging to the police and Amotekun were strategically stationed around the CBEX office in Ibadan

Ibadan, Oyo state - Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, have taken over the CBEX office at Oke-Ado in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

This development was after angry investors stormed the CBECX office and looted valuable items on Monday evening, April 14, 2025.

Police and Amotekun patrol vehicles are strategically stationed around the CBEX office in Ibadan. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Legit.ng recalls that some angry CBEX investors invaded the company and carted away some valuables after the platform crashed.

The CBEX investors forcibly entered the premises and carted away valuable items from the office.

It was gathered that many users were allegedly left with zero balance in their accounts after the platform crashed.

As reported by The Punch, patrol vehicles belonging to both the police and Amotekun were strategically stationed in the area.

An eyewitness said the outrage followed the announcement that the platform has crashed

“The crash of the online platform was announced yesterday (Monday). That’s what prompted many of those who invested in the scheme to storm the office to express their displeasure.

“As you can see, some security agents have been stationed at the office in order to prevent breakdown of law and order.”

CBEX collapses, traps trillions of naira

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that after days of trending on social media, CBEX, an investment platform, allegedly crashed .

Trillions of naira belonging to investors in several countries have been trapped on the platform.

While some Nigerians are lamenting on social media, some are said to have hit the streets, looting the CBEX office.

CBEX crash: Catholic priest makes observation

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian Catholic priest shared his observation about the alleged crash of CBEX, a digital assets trending platform.

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian priest who is on a mission to the Gambia, said people do not want to be told the truth.

His comments come as people are alleging on social media that CBEX has crashed and that investors' funds are trapped.

CBEX office in Ibadan was earlier looted by angry investors who allegedly lost millions.

