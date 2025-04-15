Moghalu Shares Interesting Moment with Ngige, Others at Cubana's 50th Birthday
- Labour Party guber candidate for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, Chief (Dr) George Moghalu (Ohamadike) has shared inspiring moment he had with former governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige, and others during Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party
- He said the atmosphere was filled with love, laughter, and admiration for Cubana, who has inspired so many with his success, humility, and commitment
- He encouraged Nigerian youths, and upcoming generation to emulate Cubana's life of excellence, hard work and generosity
Former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and candidate of the Labour Party for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, Chief (Dr) George Moghalu (Ohamadike) has shared inspiring moment he had with former governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Senator Chris Ngige, and others during Obi Cubana's 50th birthday.
Moghalu happy to have met with Ngige
In a tip he shared with Legit.ng, Moghalu expressed gladness to have had the opportunity to meet his very close associates and former allies during the birthday of Cubana, who he described as a worthy Anambra son.
Obi Cubana's birthday: Female chief who attended businessman's Abuja party shares what she witnessed
He said
"On Saturday, April 12, I had the distinct pleasure of joining friends, colleagues, and esteemed business associates to celebrate the 50th birthday anniversary of an extraordinary man — Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.
"It was more than just a birthday celebration; it was a grand tribute to a visionary leader, a generous philanthropist, and a symbol of excellence in business and community leadership.
Moghalu wished the affluent celebrant more life in good health and continued success.
He continued:
"The atmosphere was filled with love, laughter, and admiration for a man, who has inspired so many with his success, humility, and commitment to uplifting others.
"Wishing Obi Cubana many more years of good health, continued success, and impactful leadership. Here's a 50 golden years and a future that shines even brighter!"
Moghalu encouraged Nigerian youths, and upcoming generation to emulate Cubana's life of excellence, hard work, generosity and living for others in order to create a society everybody will live to enjoy.
LP, APC battle to end APGA’s 20-year rule in Anambra
In a similar report, Legit.ng made a breakdown that as the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election approaches, the strongest opposition to Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election bid is expected to come from the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Both parties have a significant presence in the state and boast influential figures in politics, commerce, and industry—individuals with the network and resources to challenge the incumbent.
April 5 will be a crucial day as both parties decide on their flag bearers. The outcome of these primaries will determine whether the LP and APC can break APGA’s nearly two-decade hold on power or allow Soludo to secure another four-year term. For either party to succeed, they must nominate credible candidates capable of mounting a formidable challenge. A misstep in candidate selection could hand an easy victory to the incumbent.
Source: Legit.ng
