Jeremiah Nwoke was arrested for vandalizing the sacred Agemo deity statue in Ijebu Ode, with police recovering the stolen crown

Authorities suspect the accused may have mental health issues, as he undergoes psychological evaluation while in custody

Police intervention prevented potential unrest among traditional worshippers, with calm restored in the community

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Jeremiah Nwoke, a man accused of damaging and attempting to steal the crown of the revered Agemo deity statue in Ijebu Ode.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Itoro Roundabout along Folagbade Road, sparking initial unrest among local residents.

Law enforcement reacted quickly to distress reports

Authorities responded swiftly after receiving reports that the golden statue, a cultural landmark commissioned over twenty years ago, had been desecrated.

A viral video circulating online showed a man in a blue shirt lying near the toppled statue, leading to unverified claims that the suspect had died.

However, the police have refuted these rumors, confirming that Nwoke remains alive and in custody.

Suspect likely mentally unstable

SP Omolola Odutola, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, provided details in a statement to journalists.

“Jeremiah Nwoke vandalized the Agemo Shrine by removing its crown, which has since been recovered and secured at the Obalende Police Station,” she said.

She credited the timely intervention of law enforcement with preventing a possible clash, as traditional worshippers had gathered in anger over the act.

Preliminary assessments suggest Nwoke may be suffering from mental health issues.

“He is currently undergoing psychological evaluation, as initial observations indicate possible instability,” Odutola stated.

Despite the incident, she assured the public that the situation in Ijebu Ode is under control, with no further disruptions reported.

Police urges calm after intervention

The Agemo deity holds significant cultural and spiritual importance in Ijebu land, making the vandalism particularly sensitive. Community leaders have called for calm while the investigation proceeds.

Police authorities have pledged to handle the matter with discretion, balancing legal procedures with respect for local traditions.

No additional suspects have been linked to the incident, and the recovered crown will likely be restored to the shrine pending the conclusion of the case.

The Ogun State Police Command has urged residents to avoid speculation and rely on official updates as the inquiry continues.

