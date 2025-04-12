The People's Republic of China has retaliated against US President Donald Trump's tariff on goods from China

On Friday, April 11, 2025, China announced a 125% counter-tariff on United States imports.

The Chinese Embassy in the disclosed that China will raise tariffs for all imported US goods from 84% to 125% on April 12

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Beijing, China - The People's Republic of China has announced a 125% counter-tariff on United States imports.

The new tariff hike further exacerbates the financial turmoil between the two economic powers.

China will raise tariffs for all imported US goods to 125 percent. Photo credit: @ChinesePresXi

Source: Twitter

The Friday, April 11, 2025 announcement is an increase from 84% to 125%

The Chinese Embassy in the US disclosed this in a post shared via its X handle @ChineseEmbinUS.

“China will raise tariffs for all imported US goods from 84% to 125% on April 12.”

Even if the United States imposes even higher tariffs, it would no longer make economic sense and ultimately go down as a joke in world economic history.

Given that it's already impossible for the Chinese market to accept #US imports at the current tariff level, if the United States imposes further #tariffs on Chinese products, #China will ignore themEarlier, .

However, should the United States persist in substantially undermining #China's interests, China will take firm countermeasures and fight to the end.

--The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council

US-China trade war surges

Legit.ng reported that the US-China trade war intensified, sending the global economy into unknown territory and dampening relief after President Donald Trump's earlier climbdown from a wider tariff onslaught against the rest of the world.

The White House clarified that Trump's big hike in tariffs on China announced 24 hours earlier had actually taken his total levies this year on imports from the world's second-biggest economy to a staggering total of 145 percent- not the previously reported 125 percent.

This was because the latest tariff hike comes on top of a 20 percent tariff already imposed earlier. China has retaliated with levies of 84 percent on US imports.

Tariff war could cut US-China goods trade by 80 percent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the World Trade Organization chief said the US-China tariff war could reduce trade in goods between the two economic giants by 80 percent, pulling down the rest of the world economy.

President Donald Trump raised tariffs on China to 125 percent on Wednesday as the world's two largest economies fought over retaliatory levies.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said:

"The escalating trade tensions between the United States and China pose a significant risk of a sharp contraction in bilateral trade. Our preliminary projections suggest that merchandise trade between these two economies could decrease by as much as 80 percent."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng