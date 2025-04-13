CeRPAD has praised Nigeria’s agriculture minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari, for implementing reforms that are improving food production and lowering prices across the country

Abuja, FCT - The Centre for Rural Prosperity and Agricultural Development (CeRPAD) has commended the minister of agriculture and food security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, for spearheading agricultural reforms that are beginning to deliver concrete gains across the country’s food production value chain.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 13, CeRPAD said an 18-month independent evaluation conducted across 26 states revealed significant improvements in farmers’ access to inputs, crop yields, and post-harvest management.

States such as Benue, Ekiti, Jigawa, Cross River, and Niger were particularly highlighted for their progress.

Farmers reportedly record higher yields

“Our team visited agricultural hubs in 26 states and the results were encouraging,” said Dr. Jude Okoye, Executive Director of CeRPAD.

“In Benue and Jigawa, for instance, rice farmers have recorded higher yields, thanks to improved seed distribution and timely access to fertilisers.”

Okoye noted that in Cross River and Ekiti, maize and cassava farmers benefited from the reintroduction of trained agricultural extension officers who helped introduce more efficient planting techniques, leading to increased productivity.

“These aren’t projections — these are field-level realities,” he added.

Food prices drop as supply increases - CeRPAD

According to CeRPAD, one of the most telling indicators of the ministry’s impact is a notable decline in food prices in many rural and peri-urban markets. The organisation attributes this trend to the increased availability of staple crops such as rice, maize, cassava, and sorghum.

“In Niger state, yam and sorghum farmers reported surplus harvests and are now able to sell competitively both within and outside their communities,” Okoye said.

“This has led to improved food access and reduced scarcity.”

He added that farmers in Benue and Niger no longer hoard produce or sell at distressed prices due to improved yields and better post-harvest handling techniques.

CeRPAD speaks on psychological boost for rural farmers

Beyond economic improvements, CeRPAD observed a shift in the mindset of smallholder farmers.

“We noted more optimism, better organisation, and renewed trust in government-led interventions,” Okoye said.

“That psychological lift is as important as the material inputs.”

Minister Kyari’s leadership credited with sector growth

The organisation credited Senator Kyari’s “focused leadership and pragmatic approach” with helping stabilise Nigeria’s agricultural sector, enhance rural resilience, and make measurable progress on food security.

“Senator Kyari’s tenure has brought direction and structure to agricultural governance,” Okoye stated.

“His grasp of sector challenges and his commitment to data-driven solutions have restored confidence among rural producers.”

CeRPAD explained that its assessment involved on-site inspections, interviews with farmers, and analysis of commodity flow in high-yield areas. The organisation urged Nigerians to support the ministry’s reform agenda, warning that long-term success would require sustained investment and policy continuity.

“It’s important to note that the ministry’s reforms are restoring a level of stability to food systems that had been severely disrupted,” Okoye said.

“By tackling bottlenecks in input distribution and supporting farmers through extension services, the government is reducing production costs. Those savings are gradually showing in market prices — a trend we believe will continue if current efforts are maintained and scaled.”

