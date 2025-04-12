Youths in Omu-Aran, led by masquerades, protested against the sudden increase in electricity bills after the community's billing regime moved from Band C to Band A, resulting in charges of up to N47,000

Protesters argue that the community has long experienced unreliable electricity, with many areas suffering from faulty transformers and inconsistent power supply, making the new charges unjust

Protesters demand the reversion to Band C billing, replacement of faulty transformers, and a review of IBEDC's service in the area

Irepodun , Kwara state - In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, April 12, two masquerades led a group of youths in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara state, to protest against the sudden rise in electricity bills.

The protest was triggered by the sudden movement of the community's electricity billing regime from Band C to Band A, resulting in what the protesters described as "outrageous" charges for the month of March.

Kwara State residents, joined by masquerades, took to the streets in protest against what they described as 'crazy' electricity charges. Photo credit: @Osisiye

Source: Twitter

The protesters gathered at the Bareke Roundabout in Omu-Aran, holding placards with messages like "Omu-Aran Says No to Band A," "Bring Us Back to Band C," and "Omu-Aran Youths Have Spoken Loudly."

Dancing and singing war songs, the demonstrators expressed frustration over the recent hike in electricity bills, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Allegations of faulty service and excessive charges

The protestors, including the masquerades who led the charge, claimed that the new Band A billing was unfair, especially as they alleged that power supply to the community had been inconsistent and plagued by unresolved issues.

They further claimed that the new charges ranged from N41,000 to N47,000 for the month of March, an alarming increase from the previous rates of N10,000 to N15,000 under the old Band C regime.

"The move from Band C to Band A is unjust. It has caused us to suffer financial strain, and we haven't even seen any improvement in electricity supply. How can we accept such high bills for a service that is unreliable?" said one of the protesters, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Protest disrupts traffic, youths demand immediate action

The protest disrupted major streets in Omu-Aran, including the Olomu Market area, Latinwo Market, and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) district office.

Protesters also blocked key highways leading to neighboring states, such as the Omu-Aran-Kabba Highway and Omu-Aran-Otun-Ekiti Highway, causing long delays for motorists and travelers.

Despite attempts by the police to esc0rt the protesters, they rejected the offer, insisting that their message be heard loudly and clearly, Punch reported.

The youths vowed to continue the protest until their demands were addressed.

Community leaders respond to protests

In response to the escalating protest, the President of the Omu-Aran Development Association, Niyi Adeyeye, issued a statement outlining several demands, including the reversal of the electricity billing from Band A back to Band C, replacement of faulty transformers, and the improvement of power supply in the area.

The statement also called for an independent review of IBEDC's service delivery and the stoppage of "overdraft purchase" on pre-paid meters.

“Some of our demands include the replacement of faulty transformers leading to inconsistent electricity supply in key areas, reversion of the billing from Band A to Band C, and a review of the current charges,” Adeyeye stated.

Traditional ruler appeals for calm

The traditional ruler, Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, has called on the protesters to maintain peace. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

The protestors were eventually received by the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, who urged the youths to remain calm.

The monarch assured the protesters that community leaders were already in discussions with IBEDC officials to address the issues.

"I understand your grievances, and I want to assure you that we are actively engaging with the electricity providers. I urge you all to exercise patience while we work towards resolving the matter," said Oba Adeoti.

As the situation remains tense, the protesters have vowed to keep up the pressure until their demands are met, leaving the community waiting for the outcome of the ongoing negotiations between the leadership of Omu-Aran and IBEDC.

Protesters defy police, storm streets in Abuja, Lagos, others

Previously, Legit.ng reported that protesters are currently out on the streets of Abuja and Lagos state to show their grievance about the current state of the nation.

The protests organised by the Take It Back Movement are ongoing despite repeated warnings by the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng