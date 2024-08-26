NYSC announces redeployment option for married female corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a redeployment option for married female Prospective Corps members

NYS said married female prospective Corps members should report to the nearest Orientation Camp

They are to report with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence for redeployment

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said Batch ''B" Stream II married female prospective Corps members deployed to states outside their husband’s base should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp.

NYSC said it is important for the married female Prospective Corps members to have their deployment changed.

They are to report with the copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence Photo credit: @officialnyscng

This was disclosed in a statement notice issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng on Monday, August 26.

According to the statement, NYSC said they are to report with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence.

“All married female Prospective Corps members (PCMs) who are deployed to States where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed.

“They are to report during the period of registration at the Orientation Camps with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence. Once the change is made it will reflect on their dashboard for reprinting.”

