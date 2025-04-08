The Nigerian government has stated that about 150 new CNG refuelling stations would be ready in 18 months

The Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) has announced that about 150 new CNG refuelling stations will be ready nationwide in the next 18 months.

Pi-CNG chief executive, Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this on Monday, April 7, 2025, saying that the initiative is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have access to refuelling.

NNPC and other firms are building CNG stations

According to him, the move is aimed at boosting base infrastructure, saying the committee has adopted the private sector partners to deploy the new stations within the timeframe.

The Pi-CNG chief said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has already deployed 12 sites, with eight new ones to go this quarter, while an additional 100 stations have been secured for the next 18 months.

Daily Trust reports that Oluwagbemiga revealed that NIPCO has imported equipment for 32 daughter station sites with 22 already in operation and 8 being constructed.

Oluwagbemiga said BOVAS has about 8 stations under construction, and AY Shafa has completed one with nine under construction.

The committee also reacted to the CNG vehicle explosion in Benin last year, saying it was caused by saboteurs.

FG addresses CNG vehicle explosion in Benin

Legit.ng reported that a CNG vehicle exploded at a NIPCO filling station in Aduwawa in Edo State.

About three people were injured in the incident, including a motorist who was injured in the eye.

Oluwagbemi disclosed that the government will ensure the success of the initiative for Nigerians.

He said the explosion was caused by an illegal fabrication of CNG cylinders, and the perpetrators have been arrested.

FG pursues CNG adoption

The Nigerian government is aggressively pursuing the adoption of CNG as an alternative to petrol since it removed subsidies on Petroleum products in May 2023.

President Bola Tinubu launched the CNG initiative, asking Nigerians to choose between buying fuel priced at N1,000 per litre or CNG at N200.

The Pi-CNG committee has also embarked on a free conversion of petrol vehicles to CNG, providing kits to vehicle owners.

Analysts believe a large-scale CNG adoption will drastically reduce the country’s dependence on petrol and diesel.

Similarly, several local vehicle manufacturers such as Innoson, Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM) and others have begun assembling CNG buses for commercial use.

NNPC, NIPCO to launch 35 New CNG stations for 200,000 vehicles

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIPCO Plc has unveiled its plans to establish 35 CNG stations nationwide and three major mother stations by 2024.

This strategic expansion is set to significantly boost the use of CNG as an alternative auto fuel, aiming to serve over 200,000 vehicles daily.

The company has formed a strategic partnership between its subsidiary, NIPCO Gas Limited, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to address the infrastructure gaps in utilizing natural gas as a vehicle fuel.

