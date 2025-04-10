A 14-year-old boy, Okonkwo Obinna Emmanuel, died in Iyamu village, Edo State, after a fatal bottle-smashing ritual meant to test a "bulletproof" charm

The ritual, led by a native doctor and his accomplice, was intended to prove the charm’s power but resulted in a deadly head injury

Police have arrested the suspects as the community mourns and calls for urgent awareness against harmful fetlsh practices

Illushi, Edo state - Residents of Iyamu Village in Illushi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, are reeling from shock following the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy, Okonkwo Obinna Emmanuel.

The teenager died after a supposed “bulletproof” charm ritual went horribly wrong.

In Iyamu village, Edo State, 14-year-old Okonkwo Obinna Emmanuel lost his life after a ritual involving a bottle charm ended in tragedy. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The incident, which occurred on April 2, 2025, was allegedly orchestrated by a self-styled native doctor, Amechi Edozunor, and his associate, Kelvin Ugru.

In a bid to convince the boy of the charm’s power, the suspects reportedly smashed a bottle on his head, a move that led to a fatal injury.

Fatal Blow: Charm test fails to protect

According to eyewitness accounts, the charm was supposed to shield Obinna from harm. But when the bottle hit his head, he collapsed immediately and began bleeding profusely.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the teenager passed away three days later, on April 5, from head trauma, PM News reported.

Speaking with journalists, a local resident said:

“It was a tragic moment for the whole community. Nobody expected that a child would lose his life in such a senseless act.”

Police confirm arrests, await detailed report

The matter was formally reported to the police by the deceased’s elder brother, Okonkwo Onyenbuchi. Both Edozunor and Ugru have been arrested and are currently in custody.

Tragedy struck Iyamu village in Edo State as 14-year-old Okonkwo Obinna Emmanuel died during a botched test of a supposed bulletproof charm. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Edo state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, confirmed the development.

“We are aware of the case and arrests have been made. Full details will be provided once the division handling the matter files its report,” he said.

Community in mourning, calls for awareness

The tragedy has plunged the quiet community into mourning and stirred fresh conversations about the growing influence of dangerous fetlsh practices among youth in rural areas, Vanguard reported.

A community leader, who pleaded anonymity, said:

“There’s an urgent need for enlightenment. These fetlsh beliefs are destroying our young ones. This shouldn’t be happening in this age.”

The incident adds to a growing list of ritual-related deaths across the country, prompting renewed calls for tighter regulation of traditional practices and improved youth education on the dangers of superstition.

Abia: 3 mortuary attendants arrested over missing part of deceased

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three mortuary attendants in Abia state are currently in police detention following accusations of tampering with the body of a deceased man.

The shocking discovery of missing body parts, including the deceased’s tongue and t*sticle, has sparked outrage and led to violent protests from the local community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng