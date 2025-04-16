The Spanish Football Federation, RFEF Disciplinary Committee, has handed Kylian Mbappe a one-match ban following his red card against Alaves.

The French international was shown a red card for a reckless challenge in the first half of Real Madrid’s 1-0 LaLiga win after a VAR review on Sunday

Meanwhile, another Real Madrid player, Eduardo Camavinga, also received a red card in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Arsenal

Real Madrid's star Kylian Mbappe has received a one-match ban from the Spanish Football Federation.

The 26-year-old received a red card during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Alaves on Sunday.

The French player was initially issued a yellow card for the foul, but after a VAR review, the referee upgraded the decision to a straight red.

Kylian Mbappe has been handed a ban for his rough tackle on Antonio Blanco after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Alaves on April 13. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe to miss Bilbao clash

Kylian Mbappe will miss the match against Athletic Bilbao on matchday 32 of La Liga on Saturday, April 20.

According to TalkSport, the former PSG star received a red card in the 40th minute for his challenge on Antonio Blanco.

The center referee, Cesar Soto Grado, issued Mbappe a yellow card for his challenge before VAR recommended a review at the pitch-side monitor. Upon review, the France international was shown a red card.

The 26-year-old avoided a lengthy ban as the Spanish Football Federation handed him a one-match suspension. A statement from the RFEF via FootballLondon:

"1-match suspension for a violent incident occurring during the game or as a direct consequence of a game-related incident, with additional fines pursuant to Article 52 of the Civil Code. [Article 130.1].

This implies that the former Monaco player will be available when Los Blancos face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

The winger is expected to start their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal at the Bernabeu tonight.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Kylian Mbappe is sorry for the rough tackle on Alaves player Antonio Blanco. Photo by: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti says Mbappe is sorry

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that France international Kylian Mbappe has apologised to Antonio Blanco following his tackle.

According to Goal, the Italian coach urged the team to rally around the former PSG star and shift focus to their upcoming match against Arsenal.

Ancelotti added that Los Blancos will control the game, emphasising that they have all the resources to turn things around. He said:

"He's hurt and disappointed; he trained very well. We need him because it's not just about defending here; we have to score goals... and more than ever, we need his goals against Arsenal.

"We'll try to play an intense match, applying pressure and having more control than in the first leg. No magic, because it doesn't exist. Real Madrid has all the resources to turn this tie around.

Mbappe opens up on issues with Vinicius Jr.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe has spoken out to shut down rumours of a rift between himself and Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior, insisting that there is no bad blood between the two superstars.

The French forward, who joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2024 after years of speculation, addressed the issue in a recent interview.

Mbappe has fit seamlessly into a squad packed with talent, including the electrifying Brazilian winger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng