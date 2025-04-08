Declan Rice scored two superb free-kicks to help Arsenal seal a comfortable win against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal took a giant step towards the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a commanding 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Declan Rice was the undisputed star of the night, scoring two superb free kicks in the second half to put the Gunners in complete control of the quarter-final tie.

Rice broke the deadlock with a beautifully curled free kick that found its way inside Thibaut Courtois’ near post — remarkably, the first free-kick goal of his professional career, according to Daily Mail.

Just 12 minutes later, the Englishman doubled Arsenal’s lead with an even more spectacular effort, bending the ball over the wall and into the top corner to send fans into a frenzy.

Arsenal humble the reigning UCL champions

Real Madrid, 14-time Champions League winners, were rocked by Arsenal’s intensity and precision.

Despite boasting a lineup filled with experience and flair, Los Blancos struggled to cope with the North London side’s pressing and quick transitions.

Arsenal were fearless and fluid, moving the ball with purpose and precision.

Mikel Merino added a third goal late in the second half with a brilliant finish from the edge of the area to cap off a remarkable evening.

It was a performance full of confidence and maturity from a young Arsenal side hungry to reestablish themselves among Europe’s elite.

Gunners Now Favourites to Progress

The emphatic result puts Arsenal in a commanding position heading into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu. Mikel Arteta's men are now strong favourites to advance to their first Champions League semi-final since 2009.

Speaking after the game, Arteta praised his team’s mentality and execution. “We were brave, clinical, and smart. But it’s only halftime in the tie,” he cautioned. Declan Rice, whose midfield dominance and technical brilliance were on full display, hailed the atmosphere and support from the fans as “unreal.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have it all to do in the second leg and must overturn a three-goal deficit against one of Europe’s most in-form sides.

If Arsenal maintain this level of performance, their dream of Champions League glory could soon become a reality.

Source: Legit.ng