The Sanusi Olawunmi Family of Abule Ado has challenged the installation of a new Oba, citing a pending court case and a violation of judicial orders

Despite a court directive to maintain the status quo, Suleiman Surajudeen Aro was allegedly installed as Oba by local officials without proper legal clearance

The case is currently awaiting hearing at the Lagos High Court, with tensions escalating over the disputed traditional stool

Tensions are mounting in Abule Ado, a community within Lagos State’s Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, as the Sanusi Olawunmi Family has raised objections over what they describe as the unlawful installation of a traditional ruler amid an ongoing court case.

Members of the family have accused Lagos State authorities of violating a standing court order by recognising Suleiman Surajudeen Aro as the Oba of Abule Ado.

Sanusi Olawunmi's family has accused Lagos state of flouting court orders.

Source: Original

Lagos govt allegedly flouted court clear orders

According to court documents, the Lagos State High Court had directed all parties to maintain the status quo in a case contesting the rightful family entitled to produce the next Oba.

The matter, filed under suit number ID/2044GCMW/2024 at the Ikeja Judicial Division, is currently before Justice M.O. Dawodu.

Lagos officials were listed as defendants in the suit.

Source: Original

Claimants, including Alhaji Rafiu Owolabi Tesilimi and Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Tesilimi, are seeking a judicial declaration recognising the Sanusi Olawunmi Family as a legitimate ruling house alongside the Ado Family.

Central to the dispute is the claim that the Sanusi Olawunmi lineage, based on native laws and long-standing customs, is equally entitled to nominate a candidate for the traditional stool of Ado/Odan Village, which encompasses Abule Ado.

Through their counsel, M.B. Jimoh-Akogun of M.B. Jimoh-Akogun & Co, the claimants are also asking the court to issue an injunction restraining the state government and other parties from approving or installing any Oba until the legal process is concluded.

A motion ex-parte filed earlier in January secured a directive to maintain the present situation, pending the outcome of a motion for interlocutory injunction filed in October 2024.

Lagos government officials listed as defendants

Key government officials listed as defendants include Lagos State Attorney General Mr. Lawal Pedro, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, and Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Chairman Valentine Buraimoh. Suleiman Surajudeen Aro, the contested Oba, is also a party to the suit.

Legal representatives for both sides have reportedly agreed to abide by the status quo directive, with the matter adjourned to May 19, 2025, for hearing on the motion on notice.

However, the family alleges that despite this agreement, Aro was installed as Oba by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and the local government chairman—without the knowledge or formal approval of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Until the case is resolved, the court maintains there is no officially recognised Oba in Abule Ado.

