BREAKING: Jubilation as Tinubu Announces 10 New Appointments, Full List Emerges
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stressed the mission of his administration to fortify growth within Nigeria’s real estate sector
- On Tuesday, July 2, President Tinubu appointed a new board for family homes funds limited
- Legit.ng reports that FHFL finances the purchase of homes for families on low income through its home loans assistance programme
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, July 2, appointed a new board of family homes funds limited (FHFL).
According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, the appointment is "in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energising the growth opportunities within the real estate sector."
Tinubu announces new FHFL board
Ngelale disclosed that his principal expects the new members of the FHFL board to deploy their experience, expertise, and commitment to steer the "important agency" towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector.
Below are the names of the new FHFL appointees:
- Demola Adebise (former Wema Bank MD and information technology, expert) - Board chairman
- Abdul Muttalab - Chief executive officer (CEO)/Managing director (MD)
- Emeka Henry Inegbu - Executive director (Operations)
- Abdullahi Musa - Executive director (Finance)
- Representative of the ministry of finance incorporated - (Non-executive director)
- Representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) - (Non-executive director)
- Bilkisu Usman - (Non-executive director)
- Sam Okagbue - (Non-executive director)
- Eniang Nkang - (Non-executive director)
- Musa Ahmed - (Non-executive director)
Tinubu appoints 8 new permanent secretaries
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of eight new federal permanent secretaries (PS) to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the civil service of the federation.
The presidency said the new federal PS were appointed following a diligent selection process.
Tinubu expressed his hope that the new appointees will exercise absolute dedication and diligence in the discharge of their duties.
