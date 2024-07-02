President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stressed the mission of his administration to fortify growth within Nigeria’s real estate sector

On Tuesday, July 2, President Tinubu appointed a new board for family homes funds limited

Legit.ng reports that FHFL finances the purchase of homes for families on low income through its home loans assistance programme

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, July 2, appointed a new board of family homes funds limited (FHFL).

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, the appointment is "in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energising the growth opportunities within the real estate sector."

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of some Nigerians to the board of the family homes funds limited. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu announces new FHFL board

Ngelale disclosed that his principal expects the new members of the FHFL board to deploy their experience, expertise, and commitment to steer the "important agency" towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below are the names of the new FHFL appointees:

Demola Adebise (former Wema Bank MD and information technology, expert) - Board chairman Abdul Muttalab - Chief executive officer (CEO)/Managing director (MD) Emeka Henry Inegbu - Executive director (Operations) Abdullahi Musa - Executive director (Finance) Representative of the ministry of finance incorporated - (Non-executive director) Representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) - (Non-executive director) Bilkisu Usman - (Non-executive director) Sam Okagbue - (Non-executive director) Eniang Nkang - (Non-executive director) Musa Ahmed - (Non-executive director)

More to read on Bola Tinubu

Tinubu appoints 8 new permanent secretaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of eight new federal permanent secretaries (PS) to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the civil service of the federation.

The presidency said the new federal PS were appointed following a diligent selection process.

Tinubu expressed his hope that the new appointees will exercise absolute dedication and diligence in the discharge of their duties.

Source: Legit.ng