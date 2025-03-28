Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas assumed office as Sole Administrator of Rivers State and held a crucial security meeting to address stability concerns

He delivered a statewide broadcast warning against lawlessness and stressing his commitment to restoring governance

Ibas appointed new officials, inspected infrastructure projects, and prioritized legislative restoration amid the political crisis

One week has passed since President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, following the escalating political crisis in the oil-rich region.

To restore stability and governance, the president appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the Sole Administrator of the state for an initial six-month period.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers to arrest the worsening security crisis in the state.

Source: Facebook

Since assuming office, Vice Admiral Ibas has taken significant steps to reassert control and restore normalcy.

Here are four key actions he has implemented:

1. Security briefing and strategy meeting

Immediately after assuming office, Vice Admiral Ibas held a closed-door meeting with senior security officials, a federal government delegation, and state government representatives at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Accompanied by top military personnel and a representative of the National Security Adviser, the Sole Administrator engaged with the state’s head of service, permanent secretaries, and security officers to assess the security landscape and strategize ways to maintain peace and order in the state.

2. Statewide broadcast warning against lawlessness

On his second day in office, Vice Admiral Ibas addressed the state in a televised broadcast, reassuring residents of his commitment to neutrality and stability.

He emphasized his role as a non-political figure dedicated to restoring governance and safeguarding civil liberties.

In a strong message, he warned against crude oil sabotage, violence, and any acts that could destabilize the state.

“Those who attempt to sabotage the social and economic stability of Rivers State, damage national infrastructure, or engage in lawlessness will face serious consequences,” he declared.

He urged residents to reject any calls to disrupt the fragile peace in the state.

3. Infrastructure inspection and legislative restoration

On Saturday, the Sole Administrator inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

During his visit, he instructed contractors to expedite work, emphasizing that restoring legislative activities was a crucial part of his mandate.

Given the suspension of the governor, deputy governor, and state assembly members, ensuring an operational legislative environment remains a top priority under his administration.

4. Key appointments and government restructuring

By Monday, Vice Admiral Ibas began forming his administrative team. Among his first appointments was Professor Ibiba Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This move came just days after his assumption of office, following the suspension of the state’s executive leadership.

Additionally, he announced the resignation of the state’s Head of Service. To ensure a smooth transition, he appointed Dr. Inyingi Brown, who previously served as Permanent Secretary for Welfare, as Acting Head of Service until a substantive appointment is made.

Lawyers react to Tinubu's state of emergency declaration

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, along with the suspension of the state’s executive and legislative branches, had ignited widespread debate among legal experts, human rights advocates, and political observers across Nigeria.

The move, intended to address the deepening political and security crisis in the state, has drawn mixed reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng