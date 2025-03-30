Barely two weeks after their wedding, Chiedozie and Joan Okoye tragically lost their lives in a devastating gas tanker explosion near Otedola Bridge in Lagos

The incident claimed multiple lives, destroyed 18 vehicles, and left families grappling with immeasurable grief

Eyewitnesses recounted the horror of the explosion, as calls for improved road safety measures intensified in the wake of the tragedy

Barely two weeks after their wedding, Chiedozie and Joan Okoye’s love story ended in tragedy when a tanker explosion near Otedola Bridge claimed their lives.

The incident occurred on March 11, as the couple navigated evening traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Two Weeks After Wedding, Nigerian Couple’s Love Story Ends as They Die in Tanker Explosion

Source: Original

According to PUNCH, a 30-tonne gas tanker, laden with automotive gas oil, suffered brake failure and crashed into vehicles, sparking a devastating inferno that destroyed properties and took multiple lives.

Eyewitness recounts horror at scene of explosion

According to an eyewitness named Michael, the tanker slammed into a mini-bus before exploding, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames.

He described the chaos and helplessness as people fled the scene, with victims’ cries for help echoing amidst the blaze. Official reports stated four fatalities, but witnesses suggested the death toll could exceed seven.

Okoye family devastated by loss

For the Okoye family, the explosion marked an unimaginable loss. Chiedozie, who had just resumed work that Tuesday, was on his way to pick up his wife when their lives were tragically cut short.

Family members searching for the couple identified their charred remains at Yaba Mortuary using their vehicle’s registration number, confirming their worst fears.

Incident raises concern over road safety

This tragic event, which also left 18 vehicles destroyed and many injured, depicts the urgent need for stricter road safety measures and maintenance standards for tankers and heavy-duty vehicles.

Two Weeks After Wedding, Nigerian Couple’s Love Story Ends as They Die in Tanker Explosion

Source: Twitter

About Otedola Bridge

Otedola Bridge, located on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos, Nigeria, is a critical transportation link known for its heavy traffic and bustling activity.

Named after former Lagos State Governor Michael Otedola, the bridge has gained notoriety for frequent accidents, including tanker explosions that have caused significant loss of life and property.

Despite its importance in connecting various parts of Lagos, the bridge highlights the challenges of road safety and infrastructure maintenance in the city.

Efforts to improve safety measures and enforce regulations are ongoing to prevent future tragedies and ensure the bridge remains a vital and secure route for commuters.

Explosion rocks Otedola bridge in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that an explosion occurred on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos state on Tuesday evening, March 11, leading to panic due to massive fire in the area. According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the blast happened about 8:08 p.m. and involved a petrol tanker loaded with petroleum products.

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, explained that the fire spread to a church, four vehicles and an adjourning bungalow.

In another report, it was said that one person died in the incident while two other people were injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng