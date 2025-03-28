Nigeria Muslims have been urged to look out for the new moon of Shawwal 1446AH on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to determine the end of Ramadan

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III, issued this directive on Friday, in a statement by the Waziri of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu

Ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Sultan-led NSCIA urged Muslims to report new moon sighting to the nearest district or village head

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NCSIA), has urged Muslims across the country to look out for the new moon Shawwal 1446AH on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Moon sighting to determine end of Ramadan, says Sultan

Sultan-led NSCIA asks Muslims to look out for new moon as Ramadan 2025 ends. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: WOLE EMMANUEL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Sultan made the call in a statement made available to the press on Friday, March 28, 2025, and signed by the Waziri of Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

As reported by Vanguard, the sighting of the new moon will determine the end of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

The statement read in part:

"March 29 marks the 29th day of Ramadan 1446AH, making it the first possible day for moon sighting.

"The Sultan has urged anyone who sights the moon to report their observations through the designated phone numbers provided in the release.

"To report the sighting of the moon, Muslims are asked to call the following numbers: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08035945903 and 07067146900."

Eid-el-Fitr date to be confirmed based on moon sightings

Sultanate Council led by Sultan of Sokoto to confirm Eid-el-Fitr 2025 date based on moon sighting. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: The Sultanate Council

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, if the new moon is confirmed, it will signal the end of Ramadan and mark the beginning of the tenth lunar month called Shawwal in Arabic language.

The statement further said that the Sultanate Council would announce the final decision on Eid-el-Fitr based on verified moon sightings.

FG declares public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr.

The minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirmed these dates in a statement released to the press on March 26.

He encouraged Nigerians to use the holiday period for prayers, unity, and acts of generosity in the pursuit of national peace.

Read more about Ramadan

Ramadan: Wike donates 10,000 bags of rice

In another development, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike donated 10,000 bags of rice to religious groups, community leaders, and special needs institutions in Abuja to support Muslims during Ramadan.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, Wike emphasized charity, urging religious leaders to ensure fair distribution of the food items to vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries, including Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Ademola and Imam Lawal Mustapha, expressed gratitude, praising the minister’s generosity and commitment to community support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng