Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra State capital, presided over by Chief Magistrate U.E Onochie, has granted a young woman, Ugochi Ugbawa, who reportedly stole 11-year-old baby, bail in the sum of three million naira (N3m), with a surety in like sum.

The 24-year-old lady, residing in Okpoko, Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, appeared in court over alleged child stealing.

She was arraigned on a 3 count charge bordering on conspiracy, child stealing, and forceful separation of baby from its family.

Mrs Chinyere Okechukwu, a Police Prosecutor, told the court that the defendant, and others on the run, committed the offences on January 16, 2025, at their residence in Okpoko, near Onitsha in Anambra State.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 495(a) and 321of the Criminal Code, Cap. 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991, as amended, and Section 15(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, after listening to the matter, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3 million, with a surety in like sum; and adjourned the case till May 28, for hearing.

Police Procecutor would not allow our Correspondent speak with the defendant after the court. Also, mother of the baby-boy, who gave her name as Chi, told our Correspondent that she was not disposed to speak on the matter at the moment.

