The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially commenced payment of the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance to corps members nationwide.

However, despite the increment, Legit.ng’s findings show that the allowance still falls short in covering essential living costs such as transportation, accommodation, and internet access, making it difficult for corps members to save or invest in personal development during their service year.

Legit.ng can confirm that several corps members received their new allowance on Wednesday, March 27. Multiple beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent shared screenshots of their credit alerts, showing that the federal government began disbursing the payments around 1 pm.

According to findings by Legit.ng, the first batch of payments went to members of the 2024 Batch A Stream 2, who are set to complete their service year on Thursday, March 28.

In this report, Legit.ng examines the market value and the purchasing power of the ₦77,000 allowance and what it can realistically cover for corps members serving in Kwara State.

Transportation

According to Legit.ng’s findings, as of March 2025, the average bus trip cost within Ilorin and other cities in Kwara was ₦600 per trip (to and fro), and corps members are expected to visit their "Place of Primary Assignment” at least five times a week, totaling no fewer than twenty times in a month.

Despite their relief at finally getting the government to pay the revised minimum wage, corps members are still complaining that it is not enough.

This means that if corps members are to spend ₦12,000 out of the ₦77,000 allowance on transport, that is about 16% of the whole allowance.

However, for those dwelling in locations where it is not practical to use buses, the alternative is commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada. The cost of this means of transportation is ₦1,000 per trip.

This means that corps members will spend the sum of ₦20,000 on transportation to report to their place of work every month. That is more than one-fourth of the whole allowance.

Foodstuff And Expenses

A market survey done by Legit.ng at Mandate Market in Ilorin shows that a paint bucket of rice, enough to feed one corps member monthly, is being sold for ₦7,000, as of March 2025.

A paint bucket of beans costs ₦6,200, a crate of eggs costs ₦5,500, and two liters of vegetable oil cost ₦8,000.

Three tubers of yam cost ₦3,000, five packs of spaghetti cost ₦6,000, and half a carton of noodles costs ₦5,000.

A paint bucket of Garri Ijebu is sold for ₦4,500, a bowl of sugar costs ₦2,500, and 2.5 kg of semovita costs ₦4,800.

The cost of preparing a pot of soup that will last five days for a corps member in Ilorin is about ₦4,000, and corps members would need to prepare four of such monthly, spending a total sum of ₦20,000.

The total cost amounts to ₦76,500. That is 99.3% of the whole allowance, leaving a balance of just ₦500.

Accommodation

An average self-contained room in Ilorin costs ₦150,000 per year. This means that corps members are expected to save about ₦12,500 from their ₦77,000 allowance each month to afford rent. That is more than 16% of the whole allowance.

Internet Connection and Communication

Internet connection is as important to corps members as food because it enables them to stay informed and scout for opportunities.

Considering the recent hike in data prices, Legit.ng gathered that 1GB of data now costs around ₦500-₦800, and a corps member needs no fewer than 15GB to stay online for the whole month. This will cost them around ₦12,000 monthly.

With these figures, it is clear that while the new ₦77,000 NYSC allowance represents a significant increase from the previous amount, it still falls short in covering all basic expenses.

Corps members will continue to struggle with transport costs, accommodation, and internet access, making it difficult for them to save or invest in personal development during their service year.

Peter Obi rallies support for corps member

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, had publicly criticized the Nigerian government and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for their alleged threats against a corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known as Raye, who voiced concerns about the country’s economic struggles.

In a post on X dated March 16, 2025, Obi described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of suppressing dissent, drawing parallels to his own experiences of harassment for speaking out.

