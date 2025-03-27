FirstBank's Digital Xperience Centre Now Open on Admiralty Way, Lekki

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, FirstBank, has officially launched another Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) in Lagos on March 24, 2025.

The newly unveiled Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) is located on Admiralty Way, Lekki, and is the fifth of such centres opened in the country. FirstBank launched its first fully automated branch in 2021 and has continued with its goal of expanding and opening more branches across the country.

The DXC was designed to give customers the opportunity to carry out seamless transactions without having to physically interface with a bank staff and getting things done in record time compared to visiting a regular banking hall. This has been made possible with the availability of advanced banking equipment such as humanoid robots with video banking capacity functioning as branch staff among other things.

Some of the facilities provided by FirstBank’s Digital Xperience Centre includes self-service kiosks known as Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs) for non-financial transactions like ATM Card issuance, account update, fixed deposit booking, and more.

The leading financial institution disclosed that the DXC is a significant step towards revolutionising the banking industry and also described it as a state-of-the-art hub which puts customers at an advantage in experiencing worldclass innovative banking services.

FirstBank Group MD/CEO, Alebiosu and Group Head, Branch Operations & Services Group, Lagos & West, Abimbola Kunle-Ajayi

Source: UGC

FirstBank Group MD/CEO, Alebiosu and other FirstBank staffs at the launch of a new Digital Xperience Centre in Lekki, Lagos

The future of banking is digital and FirstBank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Segun Alebiosu, reiterated this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the fifth DXC branch on Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

Alebiosu noted that young children today will eventually need banking services and because they have been trained with their devices, they would be more inclined towards digital banking services. He said:

“The future of banking is digital, and it is important we appreciate this. The children who are 10 and 15 years old today will need banking; we have trained them with phones. How will they go to a banking hall in 10 years? The answer is digital.”

He also noted that FirstBank’s Digital Xperience Centre removes the problem of having to wait for Mondays before carrying out transactions as they also operate during weekends.

“This is just making it easier for customers to transact. So, just imagine, on a Sunday, you don’t have anything in your hands; you have lost your ATM card. You can come in, and in three minutes, you have another ATM card. You can pay in your money, do transfers, and do phone number and email changes.”

FirstBank Group MD/CEO, Alebiosu with other FirstBank Staffs

FirstBank Group MD/CEO, Alebiosu

FirstBank Group MD/CEO, Alebiosu, also emphasised the leading financial institution’s plan to open more Digital Xperience Centres in different parts of Nigeria and also being at the forefront of financial innovation:

“As you know FirstBank has a rich history since 1894. We have seen the civil war and we are here standing and that is why we are innovating. So that if more years come and banking is about finger printing, FirstBank would be at the forefront.

"Today is about Digital and we are committed to expanding what you have seen here. In April, I will be doing the same in UNN, NSUKA and there would be time I would be doing the same in Benin, so we are going round where the young ones are. If you go to our branches, you will see this card vending machines so people don’t have to queue to get a new ATM card. At our key branches you can make transfers on your own, print a new ATM card so that the banking hall doesn’t slow you down.

"Imagine it’s close of work and banking halls have closed but with our Digital Xperience Centres, you can pay in money into your account, get your receipt and you go home. This is available for use any day of the week, including weekends”, he said.

See more photos below:

FirstBank Group MD/CEO, Alebiosu with other FirstBank Staffs

FirstBank Group MD/CEO, Alebiosu and other staffs

Source: Legit.ng