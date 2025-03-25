Isaac Balami criticized the Labour Party for abandoning Dr. Doyin Okupe despite his financial and personal sacrifices during the 2023 election campaign

He recalled how Okupe covered financial shortfalls and was left unsupported after his surgery, while some party members falsely accused him of betrayal

Balami defended Okupe’s return to the APC, stating it was a personal choice for reconciliation, not financial gain, and urged Nigerians to learn from his legacy

Former Labour Party chieftain Isaac Balami has criticized the party for neglecting Dr. Doyin Okupe despite his significant contributions during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

Speaking at a commendation service in honor of Okupe, Balami expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of gratitude from those the late politician supported.

Okupe was a prominent and important figure in Peter Obi's upsetting run for the presidency in 2023. Image: FB/Asiwau Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Doyin Okupe

Source: Facebook

Okupe described as man of integrity

Balami, now a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described Okupe as a man of integrity and selflessness, recalling how he dedicated both personal resources and time to the Labour Party’s campaign. According to him, Okupe often stepped in to cover financial shortfalls, ensuring that events ran smoothly without financial constraints.

“The only campaign I have ever been involved in where a leader would personally cover financial gaps was under Dr. Okupe,” Balami stated.

“He was selfless. If we had 100 million naira for a campaign event, he would ensure the funds were distributed equitably, and any shortfall—whether 3, 4, or 10 million—he would either raise it or cover it himself.”

Despite these sacrifices, Balami lamented that those who benefited from Okupe’s leadership and dedication did not stand by him in his time of need. He recounted a particularly disheartening incident following Okupe’s major surgery in the United Kingdom.

Upon returning to Nigeria, he struggled to walk after arriving in Abuja, yet those he had worked tirelessly for simply got into their cars and left without offering assistance.

Okupe decamped to the All Progressive Congress before his death.

Source: UGC

“For 18 months after the campaign, they never called him, never asked, ‘How are you feeling?’ And yet, some of these same people now sit back and accuse him of leaving them for money,” Balami remarked.

He also condemned the negative narratives being spread about Okupe, particularly on social media. Balami argued that many of those attacking him online were uninformed about the sacrifices he made.

“For the few Obidients insulting him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, they are very ignorant,” he said.

“But he already forgave them, as he forgave everyone who betrayed him.”

Addressing Okupe’s decision to return to the APC, Balami refuted claims that it was for financial gain. He shared a personal conversation in which Okupe explained his reasoning.

“He told me personally, ‘I went back because I have seen it all. I went back to reconcile with people who never hurt me,’” Balami recounted.

In his closing remarks, he urged Nigerians to reflect on Okupe’s life and learn from his unwavering commitment to service and forgiveness.

He said:

“He has done his part, and now it is left to us. In life, whatever you sow, you will reap.”

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a veteran politician and key figure in the 2023 presidential campaign, passed away in March 2024.

