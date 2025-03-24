A technical fault on a power feeder caused a fresh outage in Abuja, affecting several embassies, including those of the US, Turkey, and Japan, as well as numerous residential estates

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) assured residents that efforts were underway to restore power promptly, while apologising for the inconvenience caused

AEDC also announced a planned maintenance activity that would briefly disrupt vending services for prepaid customers, aimed at improving service reliability

Abuja, Nigeria – A fresh power outage affected several embassies and residential estates in Abuja due to a technical fault on the feeder supplying the area, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced on March 23, 2025.

The disruption impacted the embassies of the United States, Turkey, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iran, Liberia, Egypt, and Japan, alongside surrounding neighbourhoods.

Many Foreign Embassies in Darkness After Power Feeder Causes Fresh Outage in Abuja

Source: Getty Images

Residential areas such as Brains & Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, and parts of Gwarinpa were also affected.

Efforts underway to restore power

AEDC assured residents and businesses that its technical team was actively working to resolve the issue and restore power promptly.

In a statement, the company expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience of its customers.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this outage and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue,” the statement read.

Upcoming maintenance and temporary service disruption

The electricity provider also announced a scheduled maintenance activity for Sunday, March 23, 2025, which would temporarily disrupt vending services for prepaid customers.

During this period, customers may experience minor interruptions while recharging their meters or accessing vending platforms.

AEDC assured customers that normal services would resume immediately after the maintenance and emphasised that the activity was part of its broader effort to enhance service reliability and efficiency.

AEDC in Nigeria

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is one of Nigeria's key electricity providers, responsible for distributing power across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as Kogi, Niger, and Nasarawa States.

Established following the unbundling of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in 2013, AEDC plays a pivotal role in ensuring reliable electricity supply to millions of residents and businesses within its coverage area.

About Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja is Nigeria's capital city and serves as the nation's political and administrative hub.

Established in 1976 to replace Lagos as the capital, Abuja is known for its central location, modern infrastructure, and iconic landmarks such as Aso Rock and the Nigerian National Mosque.

It is home to numerous government institutions, embassies, and international organisations, making it a key centre of governance and diplomacy.

Many Foreign Embassies in Darkness After Power Feeder Causes Fresh Outage in Abuja

Source: Getty Images

AEDC makes appointment after TCN suspends DisCo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye has been appointed as the acting Managing Director, effective immediately, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has declared.

With this appointment, which is a component of the firm's transformation plan, Engr. Okwuokenye will spearhead AEDC's posture as the leading, customer-focused energy distribution company in Nigeria's power industry.

In a statement, Adefisayo Akinsanya, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at AEDC, said that before taking on this role, he was the Chief Operating Officer of the organization, managing integrated generating projects and strategic support units.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng