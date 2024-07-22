AEDC announced the appointment of Chijioke Okwuokenye as the acting managing director

Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye has been appointed as the acting Managing Director, effective immediately, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has declared.

With this appointment, which is a component of the firm's transformation plan, Engr. Okwuokenye will spearhead AEDC's posture as the leading, customer-focused energy distribution company in Nigeria's power industry.

In a statement, Adefisayo Akinsanya, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at AEDC, said that before taking on this role, he was the Chief Operating Officer of the organization, managing integrated generating projects and strategic support units.

Independent.ng reported that he brings to the position a plethora of power industry experience and knowledge in addition to a strong desire to see the Nigerian electricity supply industry realise its potential.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Stanley I. Lawson, said,

“Chijioke Okwuokenye is an experienced leader who has been a part of the company’s transformation agenda and is well suited to drive its corporate turnaround. I am confident that, with his technical and commercial background, he will continue to drive value for all AEDC stakeholders.”

Olumide Jerome's appointment as the Chief Operating Officer was also announced by the corporation.

He has held the position of Chief Business Officer for the corporation before this. He has taken on new tasks that include promoting efficiency and operational excellence within the organization.

Dedicated to providing millions of people with consistent electricity across the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kogi, Niger, and Nasarawa states—AEDC is a Nigerian electricity distribution corporation.

A consortium led by Transcorp acquired 60% of AEDC's shares in May 2023, at which point it became the company's primary investor. In order to improve power supply dependability and operational efficiency, the company has increased efforts to update substations, extend distribution networks, and incorporate cutting-edge technologies since this strategic acquisition.

AEDC places a high priority on the customer experience and works continuously to provide value for all parties involved, all the while advancing the socioeconomic advancement of the areas it serves.

Darkness in Abuja, 3 other states

Legit.ng reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has been suspended by the Transmission Company of Nigeria for violating the terms of the market participation agreement and market rules.

While TCN is the federal government firm that transports the electricity produced by power producing companies to power distribution companies across the nation, AEDC supplies electricity to the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Niger states.

The transmission business claimed in the suspension order, which had the number TCN/ISO/MO/2024/002, that TCN was not given a sufficient bank guarantee by the Abuja distribution company, which was against the regulations governing the power market.

