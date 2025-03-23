The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport seized $578,000 in undeclared cash and handed it over to the EFCC

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, has transferred a suspect and a total of $578,000 in falsely declared currency to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

During an official handover ceremony on Friday, March 21, 2025, Comptroller Effiong Harrison, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), revealed details of the case. According to him, the suspect, Okorie Sylvanus Sunday, had arrived in Lagos from South Africa on March 19, 2025.

Upon approaching the Currency Declaration Desk, he initially declared that he was in possession of $279,000. However, a detailed search revealed an additional $299,000 discreetly stashed in various packages. Customs officers also discovered €100 and a counterfeit $250 note.

Harrison stated that the act directly violated financial regulations, which require travelers to declare amounts exceeding $10,000.

"This case is a clear violation of existing financial laws, and it is our duty to ensure that such breaches are properly handled," he said.

Customs to work with EFCC in financial-related cases

The customs chief further explained that the handover aligns with the strategic direction set by Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who has emphasized collaboration with relevant agencies to tackle financial crimes.

Harrison reiterated that the NCS remains committed to enforcing financial regulations and preventing illicit monetary activities at Nigerian airports.

Receiving the suspect and confiscated funds on behalf of the EFCC, Acting Zonal Director Ahmed Ghali assured that the agency would take over the investigation and prosecution process.

He stressed the importance of strict compliance with financial laws to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes.

Ghali also called on travelers and financial operators to adhere to declaration guidelines, warning that violators would face the full weight of the law.

"Financial transparency is essential to national security and economic stability. We will ensure that this case is thoroughly investigated and prosecuted accordingly," he stated.

The NCS reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with agencies like the EFCC to curb illicit financial flows and maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system. Officials urged the public to remain vigilant and comply with legal requirements when carrying large sums of money across international borders.

