A Nigerian national, Funke Iyanda, was indicted in Pittsburgh on charges of pandemic unemployment fraud totalling $40,980

Iyanda allegedly submitted a false application for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance between May 2020 and May 2021

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, as investigations continue by U.S. federal authorities

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted a Nigerian national, Funke Iyanda, aged 43, on charges of theft of government property, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced on March 19, 2025.

Iyanda, who holds no U.S. immigration status, was accused of submitting a fraudulent claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

The indictment alleged that Iyanda received approximately $40,980 in unemployment benefits to which she was not legally entitled.

Details of the fraudulent activity

According to the indictment, Iyanda’s fraudulent activities occurred between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2021.

During this period, she allegedly prepared and submitted a false PUA application in the name of another individual.

The funds received were part of a federal program intended to provide financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential penalties and legal proceedings

Under federal law, the charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The actual sentence will depend on the severity of the offence and Iyanda’s prior criminal record, if any, in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci, with investigations led by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Department of Homeland Security.

Presumption of innocence

It was reiterated that an indictment is merely an accusation, and Iyanda is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Legal proceedings are expected to follow due process, as outlined by the U.S. judicial system.

Pandemic unemployment

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) was a temporary program established under the CARES Act in 2020 to provide financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It extended unemployment benefits to individuals who were typically ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, such as freelancers, self-employed workers, and part-time employees.

The program officially ended on September 6, 2021, after offering up to 79 weeks of benefits to those affected by pandemic-related job disruptions.

