Nigeria Customs Service has drawn the attention of job applicants to the circulation of some fake interview invites and emails requesting sensitive details

The Nigeria Customs Service has also warned applicants not to divulge sensitive information and banking details to such scammers

Applicants are advised to disregard such email requests and invites and report to the relevant authorities

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a disclaimer warning applicants to beware of scam emails inviting them for interviews or requesting sensitive details.

The NCS noted that its attention had been brought to several messages and interview invitations sent to applicants in the ongoing recruitment, asking them for personal details or inviting them to unconfirmed locations.

In a post on its verified WhatsApp channel, the service warned applicants to disregard such messages and report suspected fraudulent activities to the relevant authorities.

The post read;

“DISCLAIMER!!! The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to fraudulent emails and messages being sent to applicants of the ongoing recruitment process. The NCS urges the general public against responding to such emails, messages, or calls.”

NCS opens the application portal

The Nigeria Customs Service opened the portal to receive applications for Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadre posts in December 2024, after announcing that it would be employing 3,927 officers in 2025.

From that point, the service warned Nigerians to beware of impersonators with social media handles, that might seek to exploit job seekers in this recruitment process.

Within one week, over 573,000 applications were received on the portal, indicating a large number of Nigerians interested in the 3,927 roles.

Applicants warned to protect sensitive information

The Nigeria Customs Service also stressed in its message that it would never request sensitive information from applicants via unofficial channels. Applicants are thus advised to avoid giving such information, such as banking details.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NCS does not request payment, personal banking details, or confidential information from applicants, nor does it engage with candidates through unofficial channels. All communications are conducted exclusively via the NCS’s authorised official platforms.”

Applicants were also advised to await interview updates via the verified channels. The Customs noted that information would be available via its verified social media handles on Facebook - Nigeria Customs Service; Instagram: @official_customsng, Twitter: @CustomsNG, TikTok: @customsng.

Applicants can also visit the NCS website for updates or call the helpdesk lines for information.

NCS job requirements

The first eligibility criteria mandate one to be a Nigerian citizen by birth with a valid National Identification Number (NIN), and have no criminal records or ongoing investigations.

The applicants must also be physically and mentally fit, evidenced by a fitness report from a recognized government hospital.

The list also provides different educational requirements for the advertised positions, with the lowest being an O-level certificate for the Customs Assistant Cadre

