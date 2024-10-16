A petrol tanker explosion on Wednesday, October 16 in the Ibafo area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway destroyed houses and vehicles

Eyewitnesses blamed reckless driving for the tanker overturning and spilling fuel into the drainage

Authorities, including the FRSC and Ogun State Police Command, have yet to comment on the incident

The explosion also left several people injured as the fire spread to nearby communities and properties.

The explosion also left several people injured as the fire spread to nearby communities and properties.

Eyewitnesses give details

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred when a petrol-laden tanker overturned in front of a commercial bank, spilling its highly flammable contents into the drainage system.

Shortly after, the leaked fuel ignited, triggering a massive fire that rapidly engulfed the surrounding area.

One witness, who spoke to The Punch, blamed the incident on the reckless driving of the tanker operator.

The witness recounted:

"What I saw was that the tanker was swaying before it fell and split its contents into the drainage.

"It didn’t catch fire immediately, as some hoodlums had started scooping the fuel."

Fire engulfs vehicles, buildings

The fire spread quickly, destroying four tipper trucks parked at the Osadol Fuel Station.

The witness added:

"I also learned that the fire extended into the community close to the expressway.

"It was a serious incident, but thank God the drainage had been constructed; otherwise, the damage would have been much worse."

Several houses in the nearby community were damaged, and at least three people were injured in the blaze. T

FRSC, other agencies tet to react

As reported by The Cable, efforts to reach officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Ogun State Police Command for comments were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

It remains unclear if any fatalities were recorded in the explosion.

Jigawa: 105 die in fuel tanker explosion

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, resulting in the loss of at least 105 lives. The tragedy struck at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night near Khadija University.

According to Shiisu Adam, the Jigawa State Police Command's public relations officer, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe State.

The tanker exploded, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

