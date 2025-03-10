The National Assembly celebrated Commonwealth Day 2025 by reaffirming its commitment to democracy

The event included educating students on governance and advocating for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) to be recognised as an international organisation

Speaker Abbas also addressed political instability in Africa, calling for stronger Commonwealth collaboration to promote peace and democratic values

Abuja, FCT - The National Assembly on Monday, March 10, joined other Commonwealth member states in commemorating Commonwealth Day 2025, underscoring its dedication to democracy, human rights, global peace, inclusiveness, and sustainable development.

“The National Assembly remains dedicated to strengthening democracy by supporting policies that promote social and economic inclusion, human rights, and environmental sustainability," the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, said in the keynote address at the event.

The National Assembly on Monday, March 10, joined other Commonwealth member states in commemorating Commonwealth Day 2025. Photo credit: NASS

Source: UGC

The keynote address was delivered on the Speaker's behalf by Hon. Mark Esset, Chairman of the House Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

With the theme “Together We Thrive,” the National Assembly said the event highlighted Nigeria’s active role in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and its efforts to promote youth engagement and international cooperation.

NASS educates young Nigerians

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the National Assembly used the occasion to educate about 60 students from various Nigerian secondary schools on the workings of the Commonwealth, the CPA, and other related organisations.

The initiative aimed to enhance youth inclusiveness in governance.

Speaker Abbass reiterated Nigeria’s longstanding involvement in the CPA, recalling that the country hosted the 56th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Abuja in 2006.

He highlighted the continued participation of Nigerian representatives, including Hon. Tolu Sadipe as the West Africa Regional Representative and Hon. Mark Esset as the Branch Representative.

The Speaker also commended Hon. Zainab Gimba for completing her tenure as Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP).

The National Assembly on Monday, March 10, joined other Commonwealth member states in commemorating Commonwealth Day 2025. Photo credit: NASS

Source: UGC

NASS pushes for CPA Recognition as international organisation

The Speaker reiterated the National Assembly's support for recognising the CPA as an international organization rather than a UK-registered charity.

He noted that a corresponding bill has already passed in the UK House of Commons, emphasising the importance of institutional recognition for the CPA’s global role.

Abbass speaks on political instability in Africa

Abbass voiced concerns about political instability in parts of Africa, particularly the resurgence of military rule and the displacement of citizens due to conflict. He called for stronger Commonwealth cooperation in upholding democratic principles and human rights.

He also tasked the House Committee on Youth Affairs and the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary Affairs with creating a framework for mentoring young participants in legislative activities.

“Our young people are the future of our democracy. We must not only educate them on governance but also empower them through mentorship initiatives like the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI),” he said.

The Commonwealth Day message

Engr. B.A. Yero, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, representing the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, Esq., stressed the significance of the Commonwealth Day celebration.

“The theme ‘Together We Thrive’ reminds us that despite differences in geography, culture, and history, we share common aspirations for justice, equality, and progress. Addressing challenges such as climate change, insecurity, and economic instability requires collaboration,” Yero said.

Elder Godwin Okon Ekpenyong, Secretary of the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Protocol, delivered the King’s Commonwealth Day Message for 2025, originally published on March 9.

The message reflected on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, honouring the 1.5 million Commonwealth soldiers who fought for global peace.

“In these uncertain times, the Commonwealth remains a unique platform where nations—large and small, young and old—come together as one family. Our greatest strength lies in our unity and shared responsibility for a better future,” the message read.

NASS clerk calls for legislative drafting manuals

In another report, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, called for the development of legislative drafting manuals to improve the quality of laws in line with global best practices.

Ogunlana made the call on Monday, March 3, during a meeting with a delegation from the British Parliament at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The delegation was in Nigeria on a working visit aimed at strengthening legislative ties between the two countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng