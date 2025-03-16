Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Nigerian-born Kenneth Omoruyi to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, recognizing his expertise in accounting and public service

In a significant move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Nigerian-born Kenneth Omoruyi to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy.

Omoruyi, a certified public accountant, is expected to play a key role in regulating the profession and ensuring that accountants in Texas meet high ethical and professional standards.

Jubilation as Texas Governor Gives Appointment To Nigerian-Born Kenneth Omoruyi

Omoruyi recounts journey from Nigeria to the U.S

Omoruyi’s story is one of perseverance and dedication. Growing up in Nigeria, his mother, a street food vendor, taught him the value of financial management.

Encouraged by her, he pursued accounting at the University of Benin before immigrating to the United States.

He later earned a Master of Science in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California and a Public Leadership Credential from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Omoruyi's distinguished career in accounting

Currently the managing partner of CKO CPAs & Advisors and an adjunct professor at Lone Star College, Omoruyi has gained national recognition in his field.

His accolades include the CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 Award and the AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award.

He was also a candidate for Texas’ 7th Congressional District, highlighting his commitment to public service.

Omoruyi’s reaction to his appointment

Reacting to his appointment, Omoruyi expressed deep gratitude:

"I am profoundly honoured by this appointment. I dedicate this honor to my mother, whose staunch support has been my guiding force, and to my wife, whose encouragement has been most instrumental."

He emphasized that his journey reflects the resilience of the African diaspora and the opportunities available in the United States.

A New Chapter in Public Service

With his appointment, Omoruyi will contribute to the oversight and regulation of the accounting profession in Texas, ensuring that accountants adhere to the highest standards of integrity and competence.

His story serves as an inspiration to many, proving that hard work and determination can lead to remarkable achievements.

