As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, Dr. Iroro S. Izu, a lecturer at the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Nile University of Nigeria, has advocated for the development of transparency and accountability checkers to assess the credibility of key stakeholders in the electoral process.

Speaking at a political dialogue on election credibility in Abuja, organized by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development Dr. Izu emphasized the need for an inclusive and transparent electoral system.

He identified major stakeholders in the election process, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, the media, security personnel, and voters.

"Transparency and accountability checkers should be developed and used to gauge the operational credibility of these key stakeholders," Izu stated.

Call for more polling units and INEC reforms

Dr. Izu also urged INEC to create more polling units to enhance accessibility and convenience for voters.

"Existing constituencies should undergo new demarcation so as to create more polling units that will make voting centers easier, convenient, and much more accessible," he said.

Additionally, he recommended implementing the Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Commission’s proposal to unbundle INEC into separate independent entities.

According to Izu, this restructuring would improve efficiency by assigning specific roles, such as handling election offenses, overseeing political party conduct, and promoting voter education.

Engagement of civil society and traditional leaders

Dr. Izu further suggested that civil society organizations (CSOs) with expertise in election matters should be actively involved in training election workers and monitoring elections.

"Traditional rulers and religious leaders should be co-opted in sensitization campaigns to appeal to the consciences of all stakeholders in the election process," he added.

He also called for legislation mandating the conduct of all elections on the same day to prevent voter fatigue and ensure higher participation.

Centre strategy for electoral reforms

In his welcome address, Mr. Itia Otabor, Director of Strategy at Centre, stated that the organization aims to identify practical solutions to enhance election credibility and develop a roadmap for electoral reforms.

"We will explore innovative approaches to voter registration, voting systems, and electoral dispute resolution. Our goal is to integrate election-related activities into a holistic electoral cycle, focusing on pre-, during, and post-election phases," Otabor said.

Concerns over voter apathy and electoral credibility

Dr. Otive Igbuzor, another speaker at the event, highlighted concerns over low voter turnout and the influence of a small percentage of the population in determining electoral outcomes.

"It is concerning that only nine million Nigerians, representing just 26 percent of the country’s 200 million population, played the decisive role in electing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Igbuzor remarked.

He further proposed the development of an election credibility index to measure the integrity of electoral processes in Nigeria and other countries.

Progress and challenges in Nigeria’s electoral system

Ezenwa Nwagwu of the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) noted that significant progress has been made in Nigeria’s electioneering process since the return to democracy in 1999.

He cited the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as a major step in curbing vote rigging and electoral fraud.

"Adopting the Justice Uwais recommendation is a welcome development, but any solutions aimed at improving electoral credibility must take contemporary challenges into account," Nwagwu said.,

As discussions on electoral reforms continue, stakeholders remain divided on the best approaches to ensuring credible, free, and fair elections in Nigeria.

