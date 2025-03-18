Police arrested a 30-year-old woman, Hauwa Sani, on December 23, 2024, after catching her with 124 rounds of ammunition hidden in a palm oil container

Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad in February 2025 led to the seizure of 10 AK-47 rifles, 30 cartons of codeine syrup, and other drugs

Suspects confessed to supplying bandits, Boko Haram, and kidnappers in Yobe State and beyond

Nigeria’s security forces have achieved significant breakthroughs in their battle against crime, with the arrest of key figures involved in arms trafficking and drug supply networks supporting banditry and terrorism.

On March 18, 2025, the Nigeria Police Force announced the apprehension of multiple suspects, including a 30-year-old woman, Hauwa Sani, caught transporting 124 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a 5-litre palm oil container along the Keffi/Abuja Expressway on December 23, 2024.

Police have seized illegal weapons and drugs and arrested its contrabandist.

Source: Twitter

Illegal weapons bound for Katsina

Sani admitted during questioning that she was tasked by an individual named Nasiru from Daura to deliver the ammunition to Katsina State.

Further operations by the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) led to additional arrests and seizures.

On February 1, 2025, authorities intercepted three men - Alhaji Usman Yahaya, Joseph Matthew, and Solomon Bala - in Postiskum, Yobe State, while they were transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrup and other illicit drugs.

The suspects revealed the substances were destined for bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers operating in Yobe and neighbouring regions.

In another raid on February 3, 2025, police arrested Yusuf Dantani, Usman Labaran, and Musa Mohammed, recovering 10 AK-47 rifles. The trio confessed to engaging in arms deals, receiving N3.9 million for their most recent transaction.

The police showcased seized items, including rifles, ammunition hidden in everyday containers, and large stockpiles of drugs and codeine syrups, illustrating the sneaky ingenuity of criminal networks.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, stated:

“These successful operations highlight the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to proactively combat crime, disrupt criminal networks, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its efforts to dismantle criminal enterprises and bring perpetrators to justice.”

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to aid ongoing efforts.

Police neutralize notorious kidnapper Dogo Saleh

In a similar report, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command recorded a major success in its fight against criminal syndicates with the neutralisation of a notorious kidnapper, Dogo Saleh.

The breakthrough was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who reassured residents of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal operations threatening public safety.

According to the statement, the operation was intelligence-driven, targeting a gang notorious for violent crimes along the Kaduna-Lokoja-Enugu highway and within the FCT.

