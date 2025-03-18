Global site navigation

Over 2000 Bags of Rice, Others Valued at N486m Seized in Anti-smuggling Operations in One Month
Economy

Over 2000 Bags of Rice, Others Valued at N486m Seized in Anti-smuggling Operations in One Month

by  Ruth Okwumbu 3 min read
  • The Nigeria Customs Service anti-smuggling activities have cracked down on several operations in Oyo and Osun states
  • These operations led to the interception and confiscation of goods valued at N486 million, and the heavy-duty trucks used to convey them
  • The Customs Area Controller has unveiled the next steps following the success of these operations

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Oyo and Osun state command of the Nigeria Customs Service has reported a monthly revenue collection of N2 billion.

This sum was generated in February 2025. The Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Joseph Adelaja, announced the latest update in a statement on Monday.

In the same month, the command generated N165 million from anti-smuggling activities.

Nigeria Customs Service seizes goods worth N486 million, announces N2 billion revenue
Comptroller General of Customs had repeatedly warned smugglers that the service would go all out to crackdown their operations.
Source: Facebook

Recall that Adelaja just assumed duty weeks ago, and this achievement was recorded within 22 days on duty.

Items seized in anti-smuggling operations

Adelaja announced that goods worth N486 million were intercepted and seized in anti-smuggling operations.

These include bags of foreign parboiled rice, cann*bis sativa, used tyres, bales of used clothes, and others.

He gave a detailed list of seized items to include;

  1. 2,030 bags of foreign rice valued at N223m;
  2. 28 bales of used clothes worth N20m one bale of used shoes, valued at N420,000;
  3. 28 pieces of used refrigerator compressors valued at N1.7m;
  4. eight used air-conditioning compressors valued at N252,000;
  5. 167 pieces of used tyres valued at N16m;
  6. 167 litres of premium motor spirit worth N4.5m;
  7. 660 kg of cann*bis sativa valued at N21.7m.

The duty-paid value of all the seized items comes up to N468m, the Punch reports.

Adelaja added that the heavy-duty trucks used to smuggle the items had been confiscated

Customs call for more collaborations

Speaking about the successes recorded so far, Adelaja noted that it would not be possible without the help of the Customs Intelligence Unit and the Customs Police Unit.

He called for more support from the public, noting that smuggling activities undermine local enterprise and also pose a threat to the safety of Nigerians and Nigeria's economic interests.

Adelaja sent out a note of warning to the smugglers and others involved in illegal activities noting that the Command would leave no stone unturned to end illegal activities.

Nigeria Customs intercepts illicit funds

Recall that the Kano state command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted $1.1 million and 135,900 Saudi Riyals hidden in packs of palm dates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

Nigeria Customs Service ramps up revenue with N2 billion in one month
Recent operations also led to the seizure of smuggled fuel valued at N238 million.
Source: Facebook

The undeclared funds were discovered during a routine inspection of a passenger’s luggage, marking a significant breakthrough in the agency’s efforts to curb illicit financial activities.

The service is also paying attention to legislative activities, and recently flagged some provisions in the Tax reform bills, as contradicting provisions in the Customs Act, 2023 with which it operates.

Nigeria Customs intercepts smuggled fuel

In related news, the Nigeria Customs Service is keeping up its anti-smuggling operations and has made significant seizures.

Smuggled fuel worth about N238 million was intercepted and seized in several recent operations.

The comptroller-general of Customs explained that the smugglers were taking advantage of price disparities across Nigeria’s borders to smuggle the product into nearby countries and make more profits.

Source: Legit.ng

