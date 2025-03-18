Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State emphasised that Nnamdi Kanu’s release should not be linked to security concerns, describing the two as separate issues

He called for a broader dialogue focused on the long-term future of the Igbo people, framing it as a distinct conversation

Soludo’s remarks have sparked discussions about reconciliation and development in the South-East region

Anambra State, Nigeria – Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State addressed the topic of Nnamdi Kanu’s release during a media chat on March 17, 2025.

In a video shared by Channels TV on X, Soludo emphasised that the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should not be conflated with security issues.

Soludo Speaks About Nnamdi Kanu, Mentions What He Intends to Discuss With Him On His Release

Source: Twitter

“The release of Nnamdi Kanu for me is different from the issue of security, I separate the two, I don’t link the two,” Soludo stated.

Focus on long-term future for the Igbos

Governor Soludo highlighted that Kanu’s release should be viewed as an opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about the long-term future of the Igbo people.

He described this as a distinct and separate conversation, underscoring the importance of addressing broader socio-political issues beyond immediate security concerns.

“Nnamdi Kanu for me, is for us to have a conversation of a long-term future for the Igbos and that is a different conversation,” he added.

Implications for regional dialogue

Soludo’s remarks have sparked discussions about the potential pathways for reconciliation and development in the South-East region.

His perspective suggests a focus on fostering dialogue and addressing the underlying issues affecting the Igbo community, rather than solely prioritising security measures.

About Charles Soludo

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, born on 28 July 1960 in Isuofia, Anambra State, Nigeria, is a distinguished economist, academic, and politician.

He currently serves as the Governor of Anambra State, a position he has held since March 17, 2022. Soludo is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and has been instrumental in driving infrastructural development, economic reforms, and governance improvements in the state.

Before his governorship, Soludo gained prominence as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2004 to 2009.

During his tenure, he spearheaded significant banking reforms, including the consolidation of Nigerian banks, which stabilised the financial sector and enhanced its global competitiveness. His leadership at the CBN earned him widespread recognition for his innovative policies and economic foresight.

Soludo's academic journey is equally remarkable. He graduated with First Class Honours in Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he also earned his MSc and PhD in Economics, winning awards for academic excellence at all levels.

He has served as a visiting scholar at prestigious institutions such as the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, and the Brookings Institution. His expertise in macroeconomics has also led to consultancy roles with international organisations, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations.

In addition to his academic and professional achievements, Soludo has contributed to policy-making at both national and international levels. He has been a member of the British Department for International Development's International Advisory Group and served on Nigeria's Presidential Economic Advisory Committee. His work has focused on economic development, poverty reduction, and financial stability.

As Governor of Anambra State, Soludo has prioritised urban renewal, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment. His administration has been praised for its efforts to create a livable and prosperous state, building on the legacies of his predecessors while introducing innovative solutions to contemporary challenges.

Abaribe speaks on threat of national assembly shutdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south senatorial district, on Friday, March 14, denied the viral statement credited to him that he would disrupt plenary and shut down the national assembly (NASS) if President Bola Tinubu fails to call for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.

As reported by The Punch, the rebuttal was contained in a statement issued by Abaribe's media aide, Uchenna Awom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng