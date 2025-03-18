Former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has reacted to the allegation of demolishing the Dangote cement factory twice in Itori

Amosun has challenged Aliko Dangote to provide Nigerians the "requisite approvals for the construction" of the demolished factory

According to Senator Amosun, Dangote providing the necessary approvals will "help the public to put the issue in proper context"

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has challenged the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to provide requisite approvals for the construction of the structures he alleged were demolished.

Amosun stated this after Dangote him of demolishing his cement plant twice during his tenure.

Legit.ng recalls that Dangote accused Amosun of demolishing his factory twice during a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday, March 17, 2025.

“I deem it fit to have it on record that the factory we are visiting now in Itori, it’s because of His Excellency that we came back. That factory was demolished twice.

“We started building, then Amosun demolished it. The second time, we started again, he demolished not only the factory but also the fence; so we left."

Amosun, in a statement issued by his media aide, Lanre Akinwale, described Dangote’s allegation as deliberate mischief.

“It is on this basis that we want to appeal to Alhaji Dangote to avail the public of the requisite approvals for the construction of the structures he alleged were demolished.

“This will, at least, help the public to put the issue in proper context and for us to know what exactly his grouse is.”

Nigerians react as Amosun replies to Dangote

@HaadiJimoh

"I guess Dangote wanted a free land, hence the issue between him and Amosun."

@FeyiTheLaw

"A whole lot of words without saying much.

"Vacuousity and vapidity joined together to produce a rejoinder."

@AbefeAdee

"Two pages without saying anything. Is he afraid to state the reason his government demolished the project twice? Which one is let him bring his approval?"

@gbemyy001

It is more of other disagreement than just plan approval.

Many things will unfold soon.

"This rebuttal is more subjective than objective."

@Ola_mMuritala

"This defense is weak, and I don’t see anything meaningful in it. He should state why the plant was destroyed instead of trying to appeal to emotions. He should admit he did it and stop all this drama."

@warner2021

"Dangote sef na cunny man. Always having issues with state govts up & down"

Legit.ng also reported that the Dangote oil refinery in Lagos has begun operations on its polypropylene plant, which will soon be unveiled.

The opening of Dangote's 830,000 metric tonnes per year polypropylene facility is one of the last remaining tasks for the oil refinery.

The Dangote Group president had previously stated that the complex will fully supply the nation's yearly demand for polypropylene.

Dangote announces cement, seaport projects in Ogun

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Industries unveiled plans for two projects in Ogun state, a seaport and also cement factory.

The move comes months after its 650,000 barrels refinery was completed and started operations.

Dangote said that his projects have made Nigeria self-sufficiency in cement, fertilizer, and petroleum products.

