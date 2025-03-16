Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state received an award from the Abdullahi Mahmood Foundation (AMF) for his leadership

AMF Chairman Abdullahi Mahmood commended the governor for his administration’s achievements and Jigawa’s growing recognition

Reacting, Governor Namadi thanked the organisation and promised to support their community projects

Jigawa - The governor of Jigawa state, Malam Umar Namadi, has been honoured with an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Leadership and Performance.

The governor was presented with the award on Thursday, March 13, at the Government House council chamber, during a visit by the Abdullahi Mahmood Foundation (AMF).

Jigawa state governor Malam Umar Namadi honoured with a leadership award. Photo credit: AMF

Source: UGC

A statement released by AMF's media director, Salisu Mohammed Tori, indicates that the event was attended by top government officials, including the Chief of Staff, the Private Personal Secretary (PPS) to the governor, several commissioners, special advisers, and senior special assistants.

AMF hails Governor Namadi

During the presentation, AMF Chairman and Founder Abdullahi Mahmood commended Governor Namadi for his administration’s achievements in implementing a 12-point agenda aimed at improving welfare and governance.

He acknowledged the governor’s contributions to the state’s development and highlighted Jigawa’s growing national and international recognition.

On behalf of the foundation, Mahmood presented an Award of Excellence to the governor in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the state's growth.

Governor Namadi pledges support for AMF

In his remarks, Governor Namadi lauded AMF for its humanitarian services and its impact on the lives of Jigawa’s residents.

He expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaboration with AMF on future initiatives.

"Gov Namadi, appreciated AMF for supporting his government, to improve the lives of the people, especially the less privileged and also encouraged AMF to continue with the good humanitarian services," the statement read.

"He also assured of his government support and partnership in future activities and programs of the Foundation.”

AMF's community development initiatives

AMF, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting unity and development in Mallam-Madori local government and nearby communities, presented a detailed report of its activities from 2023 to 2025.

According to Tori, the foundation's initiatives include organising two editions of a football tournament, funding medical surgeries and treatments for underprivileged individuals, hosting two editions of a Qur’anic Recitation Competition, and sponsoring Children's Day events in 2024.

Other projects presented included donations of chalk to schools, a school feeding program, an anti-drug abuse campaign across 35 junior and secondary schools, as well as borehole repairs, mosque renovations, Ramadan feeding programs, and cash empowerment initiatives for women and youths.

Jigawa governor uncovers mismanagement

In another report, Governor Namadi recently conducted an unannounced inspection of several Ramadan feeding centres in the Dutse local government area, revealing instances of mismanagement and neglect in some locations.

While certain centres were praised for their efficient operations, others were found lacking in proper resource management and hygiene standards.

The Ramadan feeding initiative, approved by the State Executive Council, is a ₦4.8 billion project jointly funded by the state government (55%) and local governments (45%).

