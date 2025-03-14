Governor Uba Sani has brought smiles and joy into the faces and hearts of civil servants in Kaduna state

Sani's administration donated 7,000 motorcycles to civil servants across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the northwest state

According to Governor Sani, the motorcycles are to ease the transportation burden of workers across the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kaduna State – Governor Uba Sani-led Kaduna state government has donated 7,000 motorcycles to civil servants to ease the transportation burden of workers across the state.

It was gathered that 4,000 of the motorcycles distributed to workers were electric bikes.

Governor Uba Sani says the motorcycles will help alleviate the burden of workers in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Uba Sani

The scheme is a collaboration amongst Kaduna State Government, Nigerian Labour Congress, Paynacle Digital Services Limited which will provide charging stations and Optimus Bank.

Governor Uba Sani said that the initiative is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor stated this during the flagging up of the distribution on Friday, March 14, 2025.

“We shall continue to create and innovate to better the conditions of our citizens.’’

Governor Sani, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said hi s administration recognizes that workers’ transportation costs can be a significant burden.

‘’It is our hope that these motorcycles will help alleviate that burden, allowing you to come to work early and focus on the tasks at hand,’’

The governor disclosed that monies recovered from the loan repayments will be used for the continuous purchase of motorcycles for civil servants in the state.

Sani further announced that charging points will be established in strategic locations across the three geopolitical zones.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna state governor added new names to the list of his political appointees in his administration.

Governor Sani appointed three new individuals to his cabinet with immediate effect on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibraheem Musa, explained the reason for the new appointments.

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Sani reversed the revocation of two Kaduna properties seized from the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha's family in 2022 under Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

The Abacha family, through their lawyer Reuben Atabo (SAN), welcomed the decision, calling it a gesture of fairness and justice after a period of embarrassment.

The properties were reinstated through KADGIS, with conditions requiring the family to settle all outstanding fees before finalizing ownership.

Sani asks El-Rufai, others to contest against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sani asked El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and other politicians making critical comments against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC to test their popularity against the ruling party in 2027 general election.

Governor Sani described El-Rufai and Amaechi's comments against APC and President Tinubu as unfortunate because the politicians regrouping for the coalition are APC founding members.

