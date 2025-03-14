Women for Change Vanguard stormed the UN office in Abuja, demanding concrete evidence for her sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio

The protest followed Akpoti-Uduaghan's contempt charge against Akpabio and others over her suspension, which she claims is politically motivated

Senior UN official Adwoa Kufuor received the protest letter, assuring demonstrators that their concerns would be forwarded for further review

FCT, Abuja - A group of demonstrators under the banner of Women for Change Vanguard took their grievances to the United Nations office in Abuja on Friday, March 14, protesting against Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs and waving banners with inscriptions such as "Support real victims, not false accusations" and "Proof is a must for allegations," demanded that Akpoti-Uduaghan provide concrete evidence to back her claim of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

Protest Sparks Fresh Controversy

The demonstration occurred just a day after the Kogi lawmaker filed a contempt charge against Akpabio and others over her suspension from the Senate, which has left her without pay for six months.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended on March 6 following a dispute over a new seating arrangement in the Senate, had earlier taken her case to an international forum at the United Nations' Inter-Parliamentary Union, alleging political persecution.

The situation escalated further when she appeared on national television, accusing Akpabio of retaliating against her for rejecting alleged sexual advances.

Protesters Demand Evidence

Addressing UN officials, the leader of the protest, Irene Umoh, stated that the demonstration was necessary due to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged attempt to portray herself as a victim at the global level.

“We are here today because we believe false accusations can damage not only reputations but also the credibility of genuine survivors of abuse," Umoh stated.

She continued,

"This is not the first time Senator Natasha has made serious claims against a high-ranking figure. We fear that without proper scrutiny, allegations like this can become a tool used against political opponents, undermining the real struggle against sexual violence."

According to Umoh, if sexual harassment claims are accepted without solid proof, it could set a dangerous precedent.

“Our protest is not about taking sides; it’s about upholding justice. Senator Akpabio deserves the right to clear his name, just as Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must provide verifiable evidence for her claims. If the allegations are true, we will stand firmly in support of justice,” she added.

UN Responds to Petition

Receiving the petition from the demonstrators, UN Senior Human Rights Advisor Adwoa Kufuor assured them that their concerns would be forwarded to the relevant departments for consideration.

The protest highlights the growing political tension surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and the broader implications of unproven allegations in Nigeria’s political landscape.

