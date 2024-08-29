A final-year student at Lagos State University (LASU) is seeking justice after an alleged attack by her landlord and his mother

The student, Udouko Ememabasi, recounted a harrowing night where she and her friend were threatened and locked inside their apartment

Despite reaching out to the police, the students received no immediate help, leaving them in fear for their lives

Udouko Ememabasi, a final-year student at Lagos State University (LASU), has called for justice following an alleged attack orchestrated by her landlord, Idowu Shodipo, and his mother.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Ememabasi recounted the events that unfolded on the evening of August 12, 2024. She and her friend, Eseh Gift Uduoghene, returned home around 8 p.m. to find a waste bin placed in front of their room.

LASU final year student alleges landlord maltreatment. Photo credit: Benjamin Ekpie via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“We asked our neighbour if he knew who put the dustbin there. He said it was our landlord. We went to meet the landlord but met his mother in her shop and asked why her son did that.”

“She said someone came around that was why they put it there and I told the woman I was not aware. Immediately, the woman stood up and started insulting me. The next thing she did was to slap me and start beating me. She hit me on the spot where I did my surgery,” she said.

LASU final-year student narrates harrowing night

Ememabasi's friend had to intervene and drag her away from the scene. They locked themselves inside their apartment, but the harassment continued.

“We went inside the house and locked the door and all the windows. She started hitting our door and banging at our window. She called me all sorts of names.

“People that didn’t know what was happening came and started hitting my door, banging at my window. At about 10:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., her sons were back, they started banging at my door, trying to melt my iron door to break into the house.”

Despite contacting the police, Ememabasi said they were told that officers were too far away to respond. Fearing for their safety, she reached out to her father, who resides in Ogun State, but he was unable to come to their aid that night.

The following day, on August 13, around 5 p.m., Ememabasi and her friend prepared to report the incident to the police, only to find their apartment padlocked from the outside.

“What if we had died overnight? What if someone had entered through the window to kill us? What would have happened? Or what if somebody had tried to set fire to set us ablaze? We wouldn’t have been able to escape because we were locked inside. They put off the light and water.”

Dr. Surajudeen Fatai, the acting Dean of Students’ Affairs at LASU, responded to the distress call and attempted to prevent further violence against the students.

When contacted, Shodipo denied the allegations, claiming that Ememabasi had hit his mother first.

“She slapped my mother. The matter is in court and we have been ordered not to comment until the second hearing. Even when the school management came around and we told them the beginning of the issue, they backed out. I didn’t touch her; she slapped an elderly 70-year-old woman. It is not true that her life is being threatened. I was locked up in the station for five days,” he said.

Ememabasi, however, denied slapping the landlord’s mother. Efforts to reach SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State police command’s spokesperson, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or text messages.

Police exhume body of murdered LASU student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun homicide police detectives have exhumed the body of Favour Daley-Oladele, the murdered final year Sociology student of Lagos State University (LASU) who was gruesomely murdered for money rituals at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun.

The victim’s dismembered body was was exhumed from a dry shallow well at Ikoyi-Ile.

Source: Legit.ng