Kebbi, Kebbi state - The Kebbi State Government has confirmed that 26 people have lost their lives following a suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in Aliero, Gwandu, and Jega local government areas.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, March 11, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Kaoje, stated that the government had deployed medical teams to the affected regions to contain the situation.

Kebbi State reports 26 fatalities due to a severe meningitis outbreak. Photo credit: Andrew Caballero Reynolds

Legit.ng reported that cerebrospinal meningitis is a serious bacterial or viral infection that leads to inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The infection spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact.

Residents of the affected areas have expressed worry over the outbreak, urging the authorities to ramp up awareness efforts and provide more healthcare resources.

